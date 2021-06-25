Barb: Chase Edward Turner was sentenced Tuesday to 8 to 16 years in prison for the May 31, 2018, crash on U.S. Route 219 that killed 20-year-old Olivia Red and seriously injured Angela Phillips. Turner was convicted on the charges of homicide by motor vehicle while driving under the influence on May 24 in Cambria County court. The late-night crash two years earlier occurred when Turner was driving south in the northbound lanes of 219 and struck a car driven by Red, forcing her vehicle into the path of a northbound delivery truck. During his sentencing hearing before Judge Patrick Kiniry, Turner addressed the families of Red and Phillips: “I know that there is nothing that I can say to undo what happened. There is no apology that can make up for the loss to the family. I can accept the verdict from the jury, and I am sorry for the family’s loss and the pain that I caused them.”
Laurel: Government organizations affiliated with the John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport are banding together to get the area around the facility designated a Keystone Opportunity Expansion Zone – which would mean 10 years without paying state or local taxes for businesses that locate there. Richland Township and Richland School District had approved the plan, with the Cambria County commissioners poised to do the same. “Our job is to create an environment to make the area attractive to businesses,” said Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, who helped bring the KOEZ program to the airport, along with Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, and Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Richland Township. The state Department of Community and Economic Development must approve the local KOEZ application, which Supervisors Chairman Robert Heffelfinger Jr. predicted would happen by year’s end.
Barb: Bryn Michael Kaelin, 34, a Northern Cambria man, entered a no-contest plea Wednesday to six charges of child pornography. As our Katie Smolen reported, Kaelin must register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law, may not have unsupervised access to children under the age of 18, and will have no access to the internet – all stipulations of the plea deal. He will be formally sentenced on Sept. 16, and faces 20 to 40 years in prison. A no-contest plea means the accused is not pleading guilty to the charges, but acknowledges that he would likely be found guilty if evidence were presented to a judge or jury. Kaelin had been charged with having child pornography in 2015 and new charges arose after images were found on his phone, prosecutors said.
Laurel: Boswell Borough officials have reinstated their local police force to confront a growing drug problem. Borough Council President Larry Williams, a former state trooper, said: “Over the past year, it was clear that there was a lot more illegal stuff going on here and that we had to do something about it.” Boswell has been without a local police department for six years, relying on state police coverage. Ray Wilhelm III, a Rockwood native and veteran law-enforcement professional, was hired as officer-in-charge. He studied criminal justice at Pennsylvania Highlands Community College and was a military policeman with the Army National Guard. As our David Hurst reported, Wilhelm graduated from the police academy and also worked as a security officer at Seven Springs Mountain Resort and as a sergeant at Indian Lake, and spent five years as an officer in Meyersdale.
Barb: A bipartisan task force studied Pennsylvania’s juvenile justice system and found “serious racial disparities.” “Changes are urgently needed to make the state’s juvenile justice system more fair and more effective,” the group said in reporting that Black youths represent 38% of cases in juvenile court, but 62% of the youths detained before adjudication and 47% sent to residential facilities. Recommendations from the task force included: greatly expanding the use of community-based interventions as an alternative to residential placement; raising the minimum age that young people can be tried as adults, now 18; repealing a 1995 law that automatically requires adult prosecution in more serious cases; eliminating fines and most court cost and fees for juvenile cases.
Laurel: We offer wishes for a full and speedy recovery to former Gov. Tom Ridge – a good friend to our region and especially Somerset County and the Flight 93 site. Ridge, 75, suffered a stroke June 16 at his home in Bethesda, Maryland, and is being treated at a Washington, D.C., hospital. A Republican, Ridge was Pennsylvania’s governor from 1995 to 2001, when he was named the nation’s first director of homeland security by President George W. Bush after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Ridge has been a regular presence in Shanksville after the crash of United Flight 93 and helped drive fundraising and planning for the Flight 93 National Memorial. Ridge had suffered a heart attack in November 2017. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and represented the Erie area in Congress for six terms before running for governor in 1994.
Barb: Police say a Johnstown-area man led them on a high-speed chase on U.S. Route 219 last Saturday, hitting speeds of more than 130 mph. Luis Miguel MaQuilon, 26, faces multiple citations, including reckless driving and speeding, along with additional charges including driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. State police in Somerset said MaQuilon initially was clocked driving a silver BMW 70 mph in a 35 mph zone in Somerset Township, then drove onto 219 and was eventually stopped at the Davidsville exit. He was released on Monday after posting $25,000 bond. MaQuilon can address the charges in Somerset County court.
Laurel: Congratulations to Trent Phillips, a University of Georgia golfer who won the 68th Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions last Saturday with a 9-under 271 on the Westmont course. This was the fourth time at Sunnehanna for the Inman, South Carolina, golfer, who had rounds of 69, 68, 66 and 68 on the par-70 course. Duke University’s Ian Siebers, of Bellevue, Washington, shot a four-day 272 to finish second – including a 5-under 65 on the tournament’s final day. The Amateur featured 100 golfers this year.
