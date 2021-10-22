Laurel: Mark Addleman, 36, of Somerset, is the new board president for Johnstown Symphony Orchestra, the organization announced. Addleman brings a strong and diverse background as a vice president at Somerset Trust Co. and also a musician with the Erie Philharmonic. Addleman, formerly a player with the Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra, is associate principal horn for the Erie orchestra. “I will use my unique experiences in both the art and business worlds to lead this entire team, the members of the orchestra, our staff, executive director, music director and my fellow trustees,” Addleman said. Congratulations, Mark.
Laurel: The University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown has been hosting a powerful outdoor exhibit – “Black Lives in Focus” – on the Richland Township campus. The multimedia display features 31 pieces – including photos, drawings and quotations – and has been moving from campus to campus across the Pitt system. “I hope more and more similar exhibits are shown to our students,” chemistry professor Manisha Nigam told reporter Josh Byers. Student Alexis Johnson said: “I think it’s really nice that they are trying to bring more focus to Black voices.” We agree.
Barb: Austin Michael Yannella, of Hastings, was found guilty Monday of pulling a gun when confronted by Patton police Chief Travis Schilling during a traffic stop in July. Yannella, 24, was convicted on two counts of aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and resisting arrest. Schilling testified that he used a stun gun on Yannella after the man was pulled over and then brandished a .22-caliber revolver and told the officer that he was going to have to kill him. Schilling said he was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the encounter. A witness to the incident said: “I was nervous, not for my safety, but for the officer’s.”
Laurel: Westmont Hilltop School District students, staff and administrators gathered Thursday for a groundbreaking to launch a renovation project at Price Field beside the elementary school. The new Price Field will have lights for night games. “I always like playing under the lights,” soccer team member Morgan Faight said. The $7.5 million project also will include a new track, grandstand and scoreboard. The same day, the Westmont school board approved the purchase of a $40,000 high-tech lighting package for the stadium, along with a synthetic track surface.
Laurel: The viaduct that connects downtown Johnstown with the Prospect neighborhood was renamed in honor of the Rev. Andrew W. Tilly, pastor at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church for 47 years. “This is such a heartwarming thing to happen because he was such a deserving person,” Deaconess Patricia Walker said during an Oct. 15 ceremony. Tilly was a World War II veteran and faculty member at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown. He died in July 2020. Deacon Jeffrey Wilson credited state Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Richland Township, with assisting in getting the viaduct renamed.
Laurel: Somerset County awarded a contract in the amount of $82,965 to Maust Excavating for a .4-mile segment of a trail around Somerset Lake. The trail is being funded and completed in sections, with the latest piece to be built in the spring, Somerset County President Commissioner Gerald Walker said. Commissioner Colleen Dawson said the next phase would extend the now half-mile trail along Sechler Road to a parking area near Wood Duck Road, as our David Hurst reported. The work is supported by a $30,000 Southern Alleghenies Planning and Development Commission grant and $55,000 from Somerset Inc.
Laurel: An anonymous donor helped the Windber Rambler Lettermen’s Club toward its $80,000 fundraising goal for 2021 with a $25,000 gift. The club provides scholarships to Windber Area student-athletes, through a fund with Community Foundation for the Alleghenies. The club’s Army and Navy veterans are raising funds in connection with the Dec. 11 football contest between the two military academies by urging individuals to make donations in honor of either Army or Navy.
Barb: A man was arrested and charged with raping a woman on a Philadelphia-area train on Oct. 13. After the alleged attack, transit officials and police said other passengers were present and did nothing to stop the attack, with some even recording the incident on their cellphones, as seen on security video. However, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said that passengers were getting onto and off the train and many likely didn’t realize what was happening, and he said the narrative that emerged that passengers watched a rape happen and “filmed it for their own gratification instead of calling the police” is false. One person, who did film part of the incident, gave the video to police as evidence.
