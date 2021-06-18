Laurel: The Ligonier Valley softball team became the first squad in school history to reach a state championship game, losing a tough Class AA game to Line Mountain on Thursday – 1-0 in nine innings – at Penn State’s Beard Field. The Rams went 22-3 under head coach Mark Zimmerman, led by junior pitcher Madison Griffin. and they fired up the community, which decorated the Diamond in Ligonier and filled the third-base bleachers for the title game – gaining a newfound appreciation for the sport. “There was just red and black everywhere,” senior Kailey Johnston said after receiving the second-place trophy. “People had stuff in their yards. Even as we were coming over the mountain, people were standing out with signs. It was just so awesome to see all of these people care so much that we had done so well.”
Barb: Michael Cash, 52, of Indiana, was sentenced to serve two years probation after pleading guilty to distribution of controlled substances, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and health care fraud. Cash was the last of three doctors who worked at a Johnstown opioid treatment clinic to be sentenced. Federal agents raided SKS Associates at 2001 Bedford St. in April 2018. Stephen K. Shaner, 71, of Washington County, (three years probation, forfeiture of $1.75 million) and Ruth Jones, 58, of Bedford, (two years probation, $5,500 fine) were previously sentenced, officials said.
Laurel: The United Way of the Laurel Highlands announced Wednesday that funding of partner agencies will be returning to pre-pandemic levels. In the past year, the United Way focused on virus-related emergencies such as utilities and renter assistance, and support for the homeless and local food pantries, board Chairwoman Pamela Tokar-Ickes said during the organization’s annual meeting. Going forward, she said, the United Way will follow a strategic plan that targets early childhood advocacy, evidence-based outcomes, trauma-informed care and social determinants of health, as our Russ O’Reilly reported. President and CEO Karen Struble Myers noted that the United Way is leading a food security coalition and has applied for a four-year grant of $400,000 through the USDA.
Laurel: Pasquerilla Enterprises announced Thursday that it has put the iconic Holiday Inn Johnstown-Downtown on the market – hoping to find a suitable buyer as real estate values are increasing with the easing of the pandemic. The Holiday Inn – the largest lodging site in Cambria County, as our Dave Sutor reported – is a full-service hotel with 159 rooms over six floors. The site is listed at the Ten-X.com auction site – “testing the water,” as Nick Jacobs Jr. of JLL, a Pittsburgh real estate services company, put it. Bidding will take place from July 26-28, and will start at $1.7 million. Mark Pasquerilla, chairman and CEO of Pasquerilla Enterprises, noted that the hotel “has served the community since 1973.” The Pasquerilla Conference Center and Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Richland Township are not included in the listing.
Barb: An Allegheny County judge declared an impasse in the battle over a statue of explorer Christopher Columbus in the Pittsburgh area’s Schenley Park. The Pittsburgh Art Commission wants to remove the statue and has the backing of Mayor Bill Peduto. The Italian Sons and Daughters of America filed a lawsuit to stop the removal of the 13-foot statue, which has stood since 1955. Columbus statutes have been removed in many communities due to the explorer’s ties to the slave trade. Judge John McVay noted that “historical figures are people and necessarily come with heroic qualities along with character flaws,” but added that “racism, slavery and prejudice must always be condemned and rejected by our city.” Perhaps an education-focused compromise would keep the statute in the park, surrounded by signage detailing Columbus’ role in that long, tragic chapter in world and national history.
Laurel: John Murtha Johns-town-Cambria County Airport just completed its best May – in terms of passengers coming in or going out – since 2012. SkyWest Airlines – operating as United Express – reported carrying 1,196 riders to or from either Washington Dulles International Airport or O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, general manager Samuel Faoliu said. “When the service started, a lot of people didn’t know that we have jet service coming into Johnstown,” Faoliu said. “Word is getting out now. We have a lot more people.” The airline arrived in Johnstown in December – at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The May numbers reflect a big jump from the 644 who traveled in April. Thank to vaccines and lower virus levels, “people are starting to get out and wanting to go visit their families on different coasts of the nation,” Faoliu said. “It’s one of the biggest reasons we think today people are traveling.”
Laurel: Joy Hamryszak, of Geistown, was elected commander of American Legion Post 137 – the first woman to hold the top spot with the Windber organization in its 100 years. She hopes to help reverse a trend many American Legion centers face – declining membership. As our David Hurst reported, Hamryszak joined the board last year and immediately led an effort to launch a website – legionpost137.com – and will next turn her focus on engagement across social media in an effort to reach potential members. “That’s what people use these days. When they want to see what’s going on, they reach for their phone and start scrolling,” she said. “It’s a technology-driven world, and we have to adapt to that.” Hamryszak, a Navy veteran, works for a technology company.
