Laurel: We join the All American Amateur Baseball Association tournament family in mourning the passing of Bob Wolfe, a longtime AAABA official from Zanesville, Ohio, who was a fixture at the Johnstown event for six decades. Wolfe passed away on July 22 at the age of 89. As our Mike Mastovich reported, Wolfe was national AAABA president in 1973 and 1974 and spent many years on the national board and serving as the tournament’s executive director. Wolfe entered the AAABA Hall of Fame in 1996. He worked in all levels of baseball in his Ohio hometown, where he was a founding member of the Muskingum Valley Oldtimers Baseball Association. He guided the Zanesville Junior Pioneers team, the Zanesville Greys of the independent Frontier League, worked with the local Babe Ruth League, managed Zanesville’s Gant Municipal Stadium and worked as an umpire. Zanesville’s Jim Wright, a fellow AAABA Hall of Famer, said: “His mark will be remembered for a long time here in Zanesville. He was Mr. Baseball here.” Wolfe certainly made his mark in Johnstown, too.
Laurel: 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial has received $869,000 in funding through the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program, which was established to help businesses and venues hit hardest by the COVID-19 shutdown in 2020, as our Dave Sutor reported. The local arena will receive dollars to offset lost revenue, utility costs and staffing expenses, dating back to March 2020. Jean Desrochers, a former Johnstown Chiefs hockey player and now facilities manager at the War Memorial, said the federal money is “crucial for the survival of this historical venue.” The arena had lost $250,000 by summer 2020, with 1st Summit authority chairman Chris Glessner crediting Desrochers with taking steps to help the facility navigate the pandemic.
Barb: Chris Speelman, 58, of New Oxford was charged with criminal homicide, rape, robbery and burglary in the August 1987 slaying of 85-year-old Edna Laughman, as reported by the Associated Press. Another man, Barry Laughman, a distant relative of the victim, had been convicted in 1988 and served 16 years in prison before he was cleared. Police say DNA evidence exonerated Barry Laughman and turned the focus to Speelman, whose genetic material was an “absolute match” to evidence found at the crime scene. Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett said Speelman has admitted to killing Edha Laughman. “There is going to be DNA recovered from crime scenes,” Sinnett said, “and that DNA is going to be preserved, analyzed – it may be 10, 15, 30 years down the line, but you will have justice.”
Laurel: Students from the the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown theater arts department took the stage last weekend to help Steve Ditko’s hometown pay tribute to the talented artist best known for creating the popular Marvel Comics character Spider-Man. The play “Ditko” was performed at Johnstown’s historic State Theater, as covered by our Josh Byers. Ditko passed away in 2018, but has been showcased in a running exhibit at Bottle Works in Cambria City, and through the staging of the play – written by Lenny Schwartz, of Rhode Island, who was also in attendance. Schwartz said: “Steve is underrepresented, and I want to make sure he’s not. I want to make sure Steve’s name is known.”
Barb: State Rep. Margo Davidson, a Delaware County Democrat, announced that she is resigning after, as the Associated Press reported, “being charged ... with theft and other offenses over expense reimbursements.” Davidson cited “improper record keeping,” and said she will pay $6,900 in restitution. The state attorney general’s office accused her of “filing fraudulent expense claims with the House of Representatives and hindering a state prosecution by asking an unnamed witness to lie to investigators about trips to Virginia,” the AP reported. An affidavit alleges Davidson submitted 24 vouchers for expenses such as parking, tolls and gas that had already been covered by her campaign.
Laurel: Mike Sullivan has coached the Pittsburgh Penguins to a pair of Stanley Cup championships. Now, he has been named U.S. men’s hockey coach for the 2022 Olympics in Beijing – if the NHL elects to participate. “I’m going to operate on the premise that the NHL and the (International) Olympic Committee are going to work towards an agreement and we’re going to participate,” Sullivan said Wednesday. Sullivan led the Penguins to back-to-back Stanley Cup titles in 2016 and 2017. He was a U.S. assistant at the 2006 Olympics in Turin.
