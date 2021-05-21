Laurel: We join the Rotary Club of Johnstown in saluting local students who were selected for scholarships based on academic and extracurricular successes, along with community service. Awards were offered in two categories – Rotary Academic Scholarships and Rotary Service Above Self Scholarships. The club named as winners Sambridhi Khanal, Richland; Helena Sroka, Bishop McCort Catholic; Lauren Lavis, Westmont Hilltop; Sara Rovansek, Bishop McCort Catholic; Griffin Christ, Forest Hills; Daryl Baker, Johnstown Christian; Mia Jordan, Greater Johnstown. The students received monetary prizes. The Johnstown Rotary Educational Foundation has been awarding scholarships since 1953.
Laurel: Cadet Kasey Meredith, a Johnstown resident and Westmont Hilltop graduate, is the first female commander of the Corps of Cadets in the 182-year history of Virginia Military Institute. She will be a senior this fall at VMI, and Meredith will be the leader for “training, appearance, discipline, health, welfare and morale of about 1,700 cadets,” as the Associated Press reported. Meredith, who plans to join the Marine Corps, is majoring in international studies with a minor in Spanish. “I shot for every opportunity that I had,” she said. “It’s amazing to see the way I’ve grown here.”
Laurel: The Quilt of Valor program honored four area military veterans with quilts in appreciation of their service. Veterans Randy Roberts (Hollsopple, Marine Corps), Theodore Szapka (Hollsopple, Marine Corps), Lawrence Illig (Ferndale, Army) and Randolph Smith (Jerome, Army) were saluted during ceremonies at The Galleria. Illig’s family kept the honor a secret to surprise him. Illig, who flew helicopters in Vietnam, said: “I never in a million years thought this was going to happen.”
Barb: Two Pennsylvania residents were arrested this week in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, including a woman police say was recorded yelling for Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and others to be brought out and hanged during the insurrection. Pauline Bauer, of Kane, shouts, “They’re criminals. They need to hang. ... Bring her out” – as captured on police body cameras, according to a criminal complaint. Bauer faces charges of obstructing Congress and disorderly conduct, which could carry prison terms of up to 20 years. William Blauser Jr., of Ludlow, faces charges of illegally entering a restricted building and violent entry and disorderly conduct. Authorities have charged more than 400 people so far in connection with the Capitol rioting.
Laurel: Westmont Hilltop graduate Jacob Adams is a redshirt freshman midfielder on the Marshall soccer squad that defeated Indiana in overtime Monday to win the school’s first College Cup championship 1-0. Jamil Roberts scored in the winning goal off a rebound in 98th minute. The Thundering Herd (13-2-3) became the first unseeded team to win a national title since Santa Clara in 2006. Adams was named to the Conference USA All-Freshman Team. He appeared in 15 games for the Thundering Herd.
Laurel: Chad Gontkovic has served the John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport well in just 15 months as manager of the facility. He stepped down this past week due to a promotion in the Pennsylvania Air National Guard and other professional obligations. “We hate to see Chad go, but this is the best for Chad,” personnel committee Chairman Jack Babich told reporter Randy Griffith. Assistant manager Heather Tomasko and maintenance supervisor Josh Keyser will oversee airport operations during a search for Gontkovic’s successor. Gontkovic is co-founder of Coal Tubin’ and CEO of the Johnstown Paper Co.
Laurel: The Johnstown airport, meanwhile, will be adding new lighting and guidance signs on the main runway, thanks to a $306,000 grant from the Federal Aviation Administration, announced Wednesday by U.S. Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson, R-Centre County. The project will go out for bid in the next few weeks, with work to be completed this summer, acting manager Heather Tomasko said. “Reliable infrastructure ensures that Johnstown will have the same economic opportunities as other larger cities throughout the Commonwealth,” Thompson said.
Laurel: Break out the brooms and wheel barrows. Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership’s annual Downtown Beautification Day will be held Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in and around Central Park. Volunteers are welcome to help sweep sidewalks and plant flowers, and should bring their own tools. Gloves and garbage bags will be provided, organizers said. More information is available at www.discover- johnstown.org.
Laurel: Rennie Stennett was a mainstay at second base for the Pittsburgh Pirates teams of the 1970s, and remains the only player in Major League history to go 7-for-7 in a nine-inning game, in 1975. He passed away this week at age 72. A native of Panama, Stennett hit .274 with 41 home runs and 432 RBIs in 11 big league seasons, nine of them with the Pirates. Stennett was the keynote speaker at the 2014 AAABA Hall of Fame banquet in Johnstown. He had played in the tournament 41 years earlier, and saluted AAABA organizers for providing “a great thing for the community.”
