Laurels: Christine Connors, a Johnstown native, will be a contestant on “Tough As Nails” for Season 3 of the competition on CBS. Connors grew up in the Southmont area and is a 2013 Westmont Hilltop High School alumna. She initially heard about the show because part of the second season was filmed at her ironworker apprentice school. The show is a competition series that celebrates individuals who roll up their sleeves and don’t think twice about working long, hard hours and getting their hands dirty in order to keep their country running.
Laurel: St. Francis University recently kicked off the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program for Cambria County. The literacy program, started by the country music legend, sends free books to children up to age 5 each month in communities around the world. State Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, brought the Dolly Parton reading program to Cambria County and secured a $50,000 state grant. “There’s no better way to increase literacy in our county than to get a book into a child’s hand at an early age,” Burns said. “I really think of all the things I’ve done as a legislator this could have the most impact.”
Barb: Robert Todd Wissinger, 51, entered a plea to two counts of animal cruelty before President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III and was sentenced to 12 months’ probation. Beverley J. Webb, 55, was sentenced by Judge Patrick T. Kiniry, to a minimum of six months to a maximum of 23 months and 15 days in prison after entering a plea on charges of cruelty to animals, aggravated cruelty to animals and neglect of animals. Inside the house where Wissinger and Webb lived, police found nine live cats and four dead cats in a crate and animal feces throughout the living room.
Laurels: Mark Lux decided to fill in when “The Star-Spangled Banner” couldn’t be played at his daughter’s Greater Johnstown varsity soccer game. “I was already standing, filming my daughter, and I said ‘Why don’t we just sing it?’ ” he said. In a video taken by fellow soccer parent Jayne Hanuska, Lux can be seen and heard performing the song solo. The video was shared on the social media platform TikTok, where it had garnered 3.8 million views, more than 800,000 likes, 17,900 comments and thousands of shares. On Facebook, the video had amassed more than 600 likes, 200 comments and 432 shares.
Barb: Gilbert Newton III, 19, has been convicted of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of an ex-girlfriend Morgan McCaffery, 18, in the parking lot of a suburban Philadelphia train station last year. He faces a mandatory term of life in prison without possibility of parole. Abington Township police reported finding McCaffery’s body near her running car in the Meadowbrook Train Station parking lot in July 2020. An autopsy indicated that she had been stabbed and slashed at least 30 times. Less than two hours later, Philadelphia police were called to Newton’s home by a woman who said her son was covered with blood and reported having hurt the young woman.
Laurel: The Itle family, who own Vale Wood Farms, in Loretto, received the Farm Family of the Year award from the Cambria County Farm Bureau. There have only been a handful of families given the recognition since the creation of the organization 54 years ago. Marty Yahner, president of the farm bureau, said the award is given to those who have gone above and beyond the call of duty. Yahner said in his presentation that the business is run by the fifth and sixth generations of the Itle family, who serve thousands of customers throughout the region.
