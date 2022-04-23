Laurel: After more than a year of work, the renovations at Westmont Hilltop School District’s Price Field are on schedule for August completion, district officials say. “As it’s coming into shape at the field, it’s getting more and more exciting every day,” Superintendent Thomas Mitchell said. Matthew Thomas, district director of facilities, reports that the final touches are being put on the fieldhouse shell and the visitor grandstands are about 90% finished. New LED lighting has been installed and final grading is being done for installation of the synthetic playing surface in May.
Laurel: The 75th Pennsylvania Maple Festival will be held Saturday and Sunday and April 27 through May 1 at sites around Meyersdale. Many of the activities will be centered on Maple Festival Park on Meyers Avenue, with its historic Meyers homestead, an antique doctor’s office, cobbler’s shop and country store. “This is a big draw and it brings people into our community, so not only is it good for tourism and our businesses, people are getting to know the town and it brings community involvement,” said Susan Decker, director and treasurer of the festival’s board of directors.
Laurel: A group of organizations collaborating to educate the region about COVID-19 is planning a musical event on May 21 to raise vaccination awareness. Jammin’ 4 Jabs will be held at Peoples Natural Gas Park in downtown Johnstown “to reward, encourage and get people talking” about getting vaccinated against COVID-19 – including booster shots. The concert is sponsored by In This Together Cambria, the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown and The Tribune-Democrat. The no-charge event is open to anyone who shows a vaccination card or receives a free vaccination onsite, organizers said.
Barb: King Edwards, 25, has been sentenced to 19 to 38 years in prison for his role in the beating death of an immigrant Somali cab driver in Pittsburgh more than five years ago. He pleaded guilty Tuesday in Allegheny Court to third-degree murder, robbery and conspiracy in the February 2017 death of Ramadhan Mohamed, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported. Prosecutors alleged that he and two other men wanted to rob a pizza delivery driver, but due to the late hour opted for a cab driver. Authorities say the men punched, kicked and beat 31-year-old Mohamed, who died three days later at a hospital.
Laurel: For decades, emergency services officials have marketed three simple digits – 911 – for residents to call for emergencies. But there are times when someone at risk of harm may not feel safe voicing out a call for help – or their mobile phone service isn’t strong enough to dial, Somerset County Emergency Services officials said. County officials introduced a solution, saying Somerset County wireless customers can now send a text message to 911 for emergency help when unable to make a voice call, Somerset County 911 Coordinator Bradley Lavan said. Lavan said 911 officials are urging the public to continue making voice calls anytime it’s safe and possible, because that is the fastest way to speak directly with someone who can help.
