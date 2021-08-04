Dino DeCario, owner of Dino's Sports Lounge,3883 Route 30, Latrobe, has become friends with Steelers who’ve frequented his business over the years during summer training camp.

In this photo at his establishment on Wednesday Aug. 4, 2021, he stands in front of a shadow box made for him by Steve Courson, a Steelers lineman from 1978 to 1983.