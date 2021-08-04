LATROBE, Pa. – Visitors to Latrobe would ask if it was the place where the Pittsburgh Steelers held training camp, and Dino DeCario would say "Yes."
But recently, he's not been able to say that.
For 32 years, DeCario has owned Dino's Sports Lounge on Route 30.
The restaurant is about two miles away from St. Vincent College, where the NFL's storied Pittsburgh franchise held preseason training camp from 1966 to 2019. But camp has been held at Heinz Field for the past two summers since the pandemic.
The team's absence means DeCario's restaurant misses out on a 30% to 40% increase in business that it would get from serving Steelers players, coaches and fans from all over the country.
But it's more than that, DeCario said.
“It’s not only a big financial loss, there’s pride lost,” he said.
DeCario’s feeling is shared by owners of businesses concentrated along the Route 30 corridor and in downtown Latrobe, said Briana Tomack, Greater Latrobe- Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce President.
Steelers training camp is a major tourism and economic driver to the city of about 7,700 people, Tomack said.
"The revenue it brings will be missed," she said.
But she said Latrobe still has other attractions.
Latrobe lays claim to the first documented banana split in 1904 and is hosting the great American Banana Split Celebration this month, Tomack said.
And the town is also home of Fred Rogers and Arnold Palmer.
But the Steelers brought a thrilling atmosphere.
Katie Walker, a waitress at Jioio’s Family Restaraunt, said she's delivered pizzas to the Steelers players and seated them in a back room of the restaurant so they could eat without fans interrupting.
“Everybody keeps feeling like they are coming back here this year, but they are not,” she said. “This year is kind of – blah.”
The chamber of commerce and the region's visitor's center, Go Laurel Highlands, could not estimate how many visitors the Steelers drew during training camp, nor how much money they drive into the community.
Hotels in Latrobe and Greensburg have certainly felt the impact, said Ann Nemanic, executive director of Go Laurel Highlands.
However, the regional impact has not been detrimental as many might have thought, she said.
“The region including Westmoreland, Fayette and Somerset counties has a tremendous amount of outdoor assets that are drawing visitors," she said.
At Sharky's Cafe, where Steelers' broadcasters held weekly radio shows during training camp, manager Johnathan Heiple said he's hoping for a return to tradition.
“It’s an extremely big deal," he said. "Right now, about lunchtime, there wouldn't be an empty seats here.
He said he's met quarterback Ben Roethlisburger and coach Mike Tomlin over the years, as well as plenty of fans geared up for training camp, he said.
"We are still one of the busiest places in town, but it doesn’t compare to previous seasons," he said. "Business is down 25% to 35%."
DeNunzio’s Italian Restauraunt opened in Latrobe in 2004, joining the community's history of hosting the Steelers, said Anthony DeNunzio, restaurant manager.
DeNunzio's, which is at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, 148 Aviation Lane, Latrobe, has hosted the team's traditional meet-and-greet banquet.
More than 100 coaches and staff members would get to know each other at that dinner, DeNunzio said. The next day, a banquet would be held for the media who follow the Steelers, and as camp progressed, fans would come for dinner after practice.
"There’s a family atmosphere in Latrobe that the Steelers have had in their organization since 1933, and not having them here dampens the mood," he said.
Cars with license plates from all over the country would fill businesses' parking lots. Gabe Monzo, executive director of the Westmoreland County Airport Authority, said some fans would fly in.
"We probably get a couple hundred people in and out throughout the weeks of steeler training camp," he said.
Blake Fleegle owns Latrobe 30 Theatre & Cafe, where Steelers players would go in the afternoon for rest and relaxation between practices.
“Between players, fans and news that comes with Steeler training camp, it puts Latrobe on the map,” he said. “We are missing that.”
Inquiries to the Steeler's organization about returning to Latrobe in 2022 were not returned Wednesday.
St. Vincent College President Rev. Paul Taylor, O.S.B, said in a written statement that the college is hopeful about hosting the Steelers again next year.
Taylor said Steelers President Art Rooney II wanted to return to St. Vincent College this summer but was denied approval from the NFL to hold camp at an off-site location.
"We are disappointed in the NFL's decision regarding training camp, as one of our favorite annual traditions is welcoming the Steelers and their fans to campus," Taylor said. "The Steelers are an important part of the St. Vincent community, and we look forward to welcoming the team and fans back next summer. As they begin the 2021 season, we pray for the health and safety of the entire organization and Steelers fans around the world, as well as an end to this pandemic."
