Leonard LaPlaca will be selling and signing copies of his three books “Unlocked: Unlocking Life’s Myths and Choosing to Be Free,” “A–Z My All-Time Favorites: Fables, Parables, Quotations, Motivational and Human Interest Stories” and “Fountains of Life: Choose The Life You Want To Live” at Windber Public Library on Aug. 7.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with presentations at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Reservations are required and can be made by calling 814-467-4950. 

