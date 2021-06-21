Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Scattered strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. High 88F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 58F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.