SOMERSET – As 12-year-old Justin Kimmel tossed a bucket of Golden Shiners into Somerset Lake on Tuesday, he wasn’t just stocking fish.
For the crowd of lake supporters that spent the better part of a decade working to repair its dam, the moment was a milestone and a sign of what’s to come.
Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Executive Director Tim Schaeffer joined state colleagues, the Somerset County Commissioners and local Somerset Lake advocates to mark the completion of the lake’s $8 million dam rehabilitation and an ongoing effort to refill the 250-acre lake’s bed.
If all goes well, bigger crowds – and bigger fish – will be flowing in by fall.
At this point, the lake is near 25% of its intended volume – part of a methodical approach to refilling that enables Fish and Boat Commission engineers to ensure the new 27-foot high concrete structure is adapting to the the increased volume, Paul Urbanik said.
Urbanik serves as director of the Fish and Boat Commission’s Bureau of Engineering – part of a team that has guided the project toward and through construction in recent years.
The result is a dam designed to handle up to 26 inches of rain in 12 hours, he said.
“You don’t always realize what you have until you don’t have it anymore,” Somerset County President Commissioner Gerald Walker said of the four years between the point the lake was drained and today.
But the lake’s return is only part of the success story, he said.
By the time the lake is back at its full level – likely by early fall – it’ll be joined by a newly developed Somerset Lake Nature Park that will include nearly the first leg of a planned six-mile loop trail, two pavilions and benches.
Spring vegetation that has been growing on the drained section of bed will be underwater, filling the lake full of rich nutrients for aquatic life, which will have new – even man-made hemlock habitats for hiding and hunting.
Friday’s ceremonial stocking involved miniature fish that the Fish and Boat Commission hopes will multiply into an abundant food source for later fish to feed and fatten up on, officials said.
Thanks to natural vegetation and new habitats, those fish will have a better chance at growing inside the lake.
That will benefit anglers, too, with state-developed GPS mapping enabling them to seek out exact “hot spots” where trophy fish will one day lurk, Schaeffer said.
Regional Fish and Boat Commission Fisheries Manager Gary Smith said crews will begin stocking walleye, large mouth bass, shiners and minnows later this year.
But it’s going to take some “patience” and time – likely a few years – to allow the aquatic life to grow and repopulate before anyone will be permitted to keep anything they catch.
In the coming years, it won’t just be anglers and boaters enjoying the lake, he said.
It’ll be hikers, bikers and bird-watchers.
The second phase of a multi-step loop trail project is wrapping up this summer.
Separate plans are in the works to develop a designated pathway from uptown Somerset to encourage more area residents to utilize the lake and surrounding park.
The groundwork was laid for those efforts by the Somerset Lake Action Committee, a grassroots group of local residents and conservationists who worked to raise awareness – and funds through basket raffles and festivals to build up support for the project.
Even as cost estimates exceeded initial targets, state Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Fayette, and Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration partnered to ensure the balance was covered – in what is now becoming a larger $90 million effort to address hazardous Pennsylvania dams, Schaffer said.
Stefano quipped he’s looking toward the day he’ll be back out on the lake again.
But he took a more serious tone while talking about the economic impact that lakes have on their surrounding communities and the quality of life elements they bring.
Schaffer credited the community itself for making it possible – local businesses and sportsmen’s groups during the campaign to fix the dam and Somerset County public school students who spent the spring building wooden lakebed structures.
Even the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission donated surplus materials for habitats, he said.
“For both residents and visitors,” Walker added, “this is going to be a better lake, and we couldn’t have done it without these partnerships.”
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.
