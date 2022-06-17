Unable to fill open bus driver jobs, Westmont Hilltop School District is set to cut some bus routes next fall, school board president Rob Gleason said.
So, the district has begun to prioritize other ways for students to get to school – bike lanes.
Westmont Borough Council, not the school district, holds the key to making that happen by 2024. The borough has been allocated a federal $700,000 grant for a bike lane project and has until August 2023 to put the project out to bid or lose the grant, Gleason said.
Bike lanes were proposed in the school district’s 2020 multimodal study to provide a recreational connectivity through the borough and the region’s trails.
“Another matter that has now developed as far as our school district is concerned, is we are having difficulty getting drivers for our buses, so we are going to be cutting bus routes next year,” Gleason said. “That means more children will have to walk to school.”
By law, school districts must provide bus transportation for students living farther than 1 1/2 miles from school or where roads are unsafe for walking, he said.
McIlwain School Bus Lines President Tim McIlwain said there’s a nationwide school bus driver shortage, and Westmont Hilltop School District is not the exception.
“We are doing what we can to recruit drivers,” he said. “We are hoping we can retain routes.
“Every school district is looking for more ways to become efficient, allowing kids to walk father to school and so forth.”
McIlwain has seen the COVID-19 pandemic accelerate the shortage of drivers.
“Drivers are generally retired and working part time, so when the pandemic hit, some didn’t return to work,” he said.
Gleason spoke about the school district’s bike lane plan Tuesday at a public meeting of the Westmont Borough Council.
The borough’s grant of $700,000 would cover hard costs of constructing a bike walk from Route 271 to the the junior-senior high school at 200 Fair Oaks Drive.
A PennDOT paving project of Route 271 is already slated to add some bike lanes lanes up to St. Clair Road, but more needs to be done he said.
“The idea is for the bike lane to turn up Stanford Avenue, across St. Clair Road and go up Veta Lane which connects to the school,” he said.
Soft costs, including engineering the project would fall on the borough.
Tim Johnson, of KCI Technologies, drafted the school district’s original multimodal study.
He said the soft costs could cost the borough up to $150,000.
“That’s one of our concerns, that upfront cost,” Westmont Borough Council President Marc McCall said.
Gleason framed the expense as small compared to the federal grant money of $700,000 and possibly more that would come through later grants to expand the bike lanes to trails in the connect to trails in the region.
“Would you spend $100,000 to get $1 million?,” he said. “I hope you consider it.”
The council appointed the borough’s engineer, Brandon Palmer, of the EADS Group, to gather more information about the feasibility of the project and present it at the council’s July meeting.
