Lyndsey Kitchen, a junior at Cambria Heights High School, won The Challenge Program’s Student of the Year Award for 2021.
She competed against students from three states and hundreds of school districts to earn the honor.
“I was shocked when I found out I won,” Kitchen said. “I had an acceptance speech prepared in the case that I won, and all I could hear was my heart pounding while I read my speech. I felt so much joy and love when I won. When I saw my parents crying after they announced me as the winner, I felt like everything I have worked so hard for had paid off.”
The junior was presented the award during the annual Crystal Owl Gala, along with a $2,500 check from TCP founder Dan Perkins.
Kitchen first got involved with the program in her sophomore year when representatives came to the school.
She was inspired by Perkins’ story.
“He always worked hard for everything he earned throughout his life, and I admired that,” Kitchen said. “I work hard to achieve my goals, and his story inspired me to work even harder. I am so thankful that he and his program believed in my hard work, and my gratitude toward them can not be expressed simply through words.”
Taking the program’s message to heart, the junior has challenged herself throughout high school by taking dual-enrollment classes, playing sports, participating in academic competitions and maintaining high grades.
She believes it was her work ethic that won her the student of the year award.
“Everyone at Cambria Heights is extremely proud of Lyndsey,” Director of Education Ken Kerchenske said. “She represents the school so well.
“Lyndsey excels in Technology Student Association and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America. Her attitude and work ethic exemplify The Challenge Program’s ideals, and it’s a big honor to have a Cambria Heights student recognized for her accomplishments.”
The student of the year competition is open to TCP participants in 10th through 12th grades.
They are asked to explain how the program and their school’s business partner – in this case Highmark and C-B-W Schools Federal Credit Union – has had an impact on their lives.
Barbara Grandinetti, president of The Challenge Program, Inc., said Kitchen told the group that “the program was a ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ this year and that it ‘changed her life’ after watching the virtual assembly.”
Contestants are judged anonymously by volunteers, the board of directors and TCP staff.
“The Challenge Program’s mission is to motivate high school students to develop the habits required to succeed in school and in their future careers by building business/education partnerships,” Grandinetti said.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
