JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A former undersecretary of the Army called the Aerium Summit’s aviation education mission a “national security issue.”
“You see on the news about the China balloon, but what you don’t see is the fact that China has a ton of drones,” Patrick J. Murphy said Thursday during his keynote address for this week’s Aerium Summit at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport.
“This is absolutely, positively a national security issue,” he said.
Murphy saluted the late John Murtha for his vision in supporting funding for the Johnstown airport, noting that Murtha was the first Vietnam veteran elected to Congress and that Murphy was the first Iraq War veteran elected to Congress.
Murphy represented Pennsylvania’s 8th District from 2007 until 2011 when the district encompassed Bucks County outside Philadelphia. He was nominated by President Barack Obama as undersecretary of the Army, serving from January 2016 until January 2017.
Chinese agents working from “secret police” outposts hidden throughout the nation have been using drones here, Murphy said.
“They have drones,” he said. “They are flying them up in places like Washington D.C. and others. That’s why we need places like this with (Nulton Aviation Services). That’s why we look at workforce development.”
The three-day Aerium Summit, which ended Thursday, was spearheaded by Nulton Aviation and the Aerium non-profit, chaired by Nulton Aviation co-founder Larry Nulton.
The summit focused on aviation education from elementary school through the university level, including programs for drone technology. Sessions highlighted Nulton Aviation Flight Academy’s partnership with St. Francis University’s five-year-old aviation program and new state curriculum codes that the Nulton team spearheaded.
“The partnership that Larry Nulton and the Center have done with St. Francis is unprecedented,” Murphy said. “We need to model that across this country. We need to make sure this next generation of Americans get out there and STEM.”
He was referring to the national effort to promote science, technology, engineering and math across the education system to continue to lead in those areas.
Murphy went on to commend St. Francis for its new aviation maintenance training program, which will enroll students in the 2024 fall semester. He said the two-year program will qualify graduates for jobs paying $70,000 a year in Johnstown.
“That is a family-sustaining job,” he said. “That puts them on the road to success for decades to come.”
