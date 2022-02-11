DECATUR, Pa. – Dallas Kephart has worked as a coal miner and a law clerk for the U.S. House of Representatives Oversight Committee.
He also clerked for a Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court judge and did an internship with U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson.
Kephart, a Clearfield County resident, hopes to next use the knowledge and skills he learned in those diverse roles in a new position – that of a Pennsylvania House of Representatives member. Earlier this week, Kephart, a Republican, announced his candidacy to run in the 73rd District, which includes portions of Clearfield and Cambria counties.
“I feel that that blue-collar work (in the coal industry) will be directly applicable to the people in this district who are hard-working people,” Kephart said. “But I also was a law clerk for the Commonwealth Court with a judge. That would be also directly applicable because the court I sat on – the Commonwealth Court – hears local government, and state government, constitutional issues, state law. Pretty much, if the government is involved, it’s going to come to that court on appeal or as an original matter.”
He decided to enter the race after state Rep. Tommy Sankey, a fellow Republican, announced he would not seek reelection.
Kephart described himself as “a conservative, pro-Constitution, pro-life, pro-gun type person.”
“I’m going to fight for people’s constitutional rights and fight back against government overreach, for lower taxes and less-burdensome government regulation,” Kephart said. “Those will be my big ones that I’m fighting for.”
Kephart said he will emphasize constituent services if elected.
“I’m looking to serve the people, and be their advocate and be accessible,” Kephart said. “I heard a lot of people that were disgruntled with government. I want to try to do my part in fighting for our values and people here. I’ve always known that I wanted to serve.”
