JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – May 12 is now the target date for the City of Johnstown to begin the rollout for using the nearly $31 million it received in American Rescue Plan funds for COVID-19 pandemic relief.
Administration and City Council members have been working on the process for months.
“It’s time to get to work,” Assistant City Manager Alex Ashcom said. “We still have a few other minor things that have to get into order. But we’re just as excited as everybody else to get this rolled out. A lot of people are hurting right now. This money can offset a lot of damages that COVID has caused us.”
Council approved the final outline by resolution during a regular monthly meeting on Wednesday. The official spending plan will need to be approved during two separate votes at the April and May council meetings.
The second vote is tentatively expected to take place on May 11.
“Staff has to put in a considerable amount of time, working with legal, to prepare the documents necessary to roll out the programs,” City Manager Ethan Imhoff said. “We wanted council’s concurrence first on the investment plan. Now that we have that, we know the amounts, we know what we’re going to be working with in each particular program.”
The amounts and programs are:
• $8 million: Main Street revitalization
• $5,650,000: Lost revenue
• $3,250,000: Stormwater
• $2 million: Food and childcare
• $2 million: Community projects
• $2 million: Business and nonprofit aid
• $2 million: Home repairs
• $2 million: Home purchases
• $2,024,065: Sargent's Stadium at the Point
• $1 million: Sewer lateral assistance
• $500,000: Parks
• $400,000: Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center
• $135,000: Broadband internet
“We want to make sure that this money goes a long way and helps everybody that needs it in the nonprofit world and in the business world,” City Councilwoman Marie Mock said.
City officials plan to inform residents about the plans, using the municipality's website and social media platforms, along with public meetings.
