There is a famous Margaret Mead quote that says, “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful committed individuals can change the world. In fact, it’s the only thing that ever has.”
Nothing could be truer about the small group of local folks who believed that a breast care center in the small town of Windber could become known throughout the country.
Twenty years ago, friendship and the commitment to help others became the foundation that built what is known today as the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center.
It all started when Jeanne McKelvey was diagnosed with breast cancer. Although she could have gone anywhere for treatment, she chose to stay near home, where she had the support of family and good friends – including Joyce Murtha.
As a Windber Medical Center (WMC) board member, Jeanne had always been a patient advocate. While navigating breast cancer herself, she met other women who had been misdiagnosed or had to travel out of town for appointments and care.
She recognized that the disease was prevalent in the area and that the region needed a dedicated breast care center.
Jeanne’s cancer hit close to home for Joyce and her husband, the late U.S. Rep. John P. Murtha. As a congressional representative, he had the ability to invoke change. But his involvement with combatting breast cancer started a decade before the center was even a thought.
In 1990, mammography wasn’t offered at many military hospitals and breast care and treatment was noticeably lacking. Working with doctors, advocates and congressional leaders, Rep. Murtha fought for funding that would impact the entire military health-care system in the area of screenings, prevention, treatment and research related to breast cancer.
It was through the connections of Rep. Murtha that support would eventually come to the little town of Windber; but not right away because the path to funding was not an easy one. The first try for funding was denied.
Nick Jacobs, former CEO and president of Windber Medical Center and Windber Research Institute, believed in the project and resubmitted the grant. This time, $7.5 million dollars was awarded to start the Clinical Breast Care Project, a collaboration between Walter Reed Army Medical Center, WMC and WRI. Samples of normal and abnormal breast tissue were to be collected and banked for breast cancer research. Twenty years later that partnership and the Clinical Breast Care Project still exist.
When funding was finally in place, the plan for a one-stop, patient-centered breast care center began to take shape. The building itself would sit away from the hospital, on a wooded hill overlooking historic Windber, with many windows that would let in natural light. It would not feel like a medical facility and it would be named the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center.
Remember the small group of thoughtful individuals committed to changing the world? With Joyce Murtha as the leader, this group made its vison a reality.
The JMBCC would become the premier breast care facility in this area and would focus on prevention and screening, as well as providing state-of-the-art imaging and the latest treatment, supporting both women and men. The JMBCC would also participate in the latest research efforts, headed by the local Windber Research Institute.
The little things
With input from Jeanne and other breast cancer patients, it was decided that “the little things” would set JMBCC apart. The attention to detail could help make the screening and treatment process a little more comfortable, a little less intimidating and a little bit more bearable.
“Our focus is simple – patient care, comfort and correct treatment,” Joyce Murtha said 20 years ago. Those words stand true today and are carried out by the center’s team under the guidance of Director of Women’s Services Erin Goins.
Goins understands the history behind the building she enters every day. She was an MRI technician shortly after the JMBCC opened in 2002 and in 2010 became the manager of MRI and Imaging.
As director of JMBCC for the past 7 years, Goins remembers all the ideas and little touches that Joyce and Jeanne put into the center that make a difference for the patients and families.
Patients are greeted when they walk into the building, where a waterfall wall helps puts them at ease. The waiting area smells of home and a hand-stitched Warriors in Pink quilt hangs on the wall.
“Many husbands and sons, especially, comment on the library area where they feel more comfortable waiting,” Goins says. Coffee, tea and a snack; magazines for men and television help pass the time and decrease the stress of waiting for loved ones to complete their appointment. “The simple attention to detail started with Joyce Murtha and we are proud that they remain today.
“But patient care, comfort and support have always been and will remain our main focus,” she says. “No woman really likes a mammogram. As women at the JMBCC, we understand that, but we try to make it as comfortable and routine as possible, every appointment, every time. I feel our staff goes above and beyond to connect with our patients and help them feel supported. It makes a difference.”
The JMBCC strives to make the patient’s experience as comfortable as possible. A mammogram can be done in about 15 minutes, start-to-finish.
Goins says the center’s unique privacy gowns help make women feel less exposed and says the changing rooms are comfortable and decorated so as to not feel like a locker room.
Patients from the tri-county area come to JMBCC for their annual screenings. But what continues to bring patients from as far as State College and Cumberland, Maryland, is the process that is in place for women who are having a breast issue. For these women, a diagnostic mammogram is done, read in real time. Any additional imaging that needs to be done, including a biopsy, can be done at the same visit.
“Our breast specialists, Dr. Trudi Brown and Dr. Deborah Sims, understand how stressful this can be for a woman who may be facing a breast cancer diagnosis,” Goins says.
“We do all we can to simplify a process that can be overwhelming, and get them the correct diagnosis as soon as possible in order to help them move forward with a dignified treatment plan.”
Screen One, Screen All
When Goins became the director of women’s services at Chan Soon Shiong Medical Center, she wanted make sure to continue the tradition of quality care for women at the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center. She also gained the opportunity to build on the foundation that Joyce Murtha built and expand it into other areas of screenings for women.
Last January, after noticing that many women had delayed their regular screenings due to the pandemic, CSSMCW launched Screen One Screen All, an awareness campaign created to educate and encourage women to schedule their health exams.
The campaign is a joint effort between two of the hospital’s women’s health-focused departments, the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center and Windber GYN Associates, along with the Ann Harris Smith Foundation, whose focus is on ovarian cancer awareness and education. “We created a three-color ribbon to serve as the campaign visual focal point to remind women to screen not just for breast cancer but also cervical and ovarian cancer,” Goins says.
“The campaign has been extremely successful, screening over 1,000 women as new patients at Windber GYN Associates. Every woman seen at the GYN office is assisted to schedule a mammogram if she needs one and patients at the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center are assisted to make an appointment for gynecological screening,”
Future plans include the creation of a space where the focus will be on promoting women’s health and disease prevention with support for women of all ages. >> Marlene Singer
