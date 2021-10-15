Tammy Horner’s on-line retail business, Who Gives a T?, creates fun apparel for customers and non-profit causes. Her newest T-shirts are stylish ways to fall into autumn.
Customers can pick up a T-shirt with the uplifting message, Love Leaves, or the eye-catching leopard print pumpkin.
Horner, a Richland Township, resident says the pumpkin is versatile – it can be cute or scary and you can dress it up.
Her crush on the pumpkin started when she was 10.
“Going into the grocery store, I saw pumpkins with different shapes, sizes and colors,” she says. “I marveled at them.”
The pumpkin remains her favorite Halloween symbol. “Not everyone likes the dark and creepy,” she says.
For her, Halloween doesn’t involve horror movies. She prefers a visit to Weakland Farms Corn Maze in Portage.
“I enjoy catching up with my sisters, while the kids lead the way. I like watching my kids figure out their next turn.”
Customized Causes
Doing fun apparel for her customers makes her happy, Horner says. But she also loves creating for non-profits.
Among those she has assisted with a custom T-shirt are Cambria County Suicide Task Force and Keystone Bull Dog.
Her heart for non-profits started last year.
“When everything was interrupted by the pandemic, non-profits stepped up their efforts to assist people. So, I wanted to help them in a fun way,” she says.
During the creation process for non-profits, she’s learned, “to limit the number of design choices and focus on a set design which draws the general public back to the organization.”
Horner also handles promotion, orders, production, payment and delivery.
In return, “organizations share my business link on their webpage including the designed apparel.”
Interestingly, this businesswoman has a non-profit wish-list and says she would love to create apparel for The Johnstown Old Timers Baseball Association and SCRIP (Stonycreek-Conemaugh River Improvement Project).
“Baseball brings a big week of crowd togetherness,” she says. “The Old Timers bring in teams from all over the country and gets Johnstown’s name out there.”
SCRIP is a coalition of grass-roots groups and local resource agencies working to restore and promote the Upper Conemaugh watershed which encompasses portions of Cambria and Somerset counties.
“This group cleans up acid mine drainage. They are responsible for rivers being usable and becoming usable again,” Horner says, admitting she is an environmentalist at heart.
She also admits to a love for chemistry and celebrates “Mole Day” on Oct. 23. The unofficial holiday commemorates a specific number in science, that is observed by chemists, chemistry students and chemist enthusiasts.
“I, and other women who love science, are science chic,” she says.
For additional information or to order T-shirt, visit Horner’s Facebook page Who Gives a T?.