Thursday, June 22, 2023 (All day) to Sunday, June 25, 2023 (All day)
Thunder in the Valley
Johnstown's annual Thunder in the Valley® motorcycle rally is held the fourth weekend in June, centered in downtown Johnstown and the surrounding Johnstown area. Located about 60 miles east of Pittsburgh, Johnstown is accessible from State Routes 219, 56, 403, 22, and 271. Johnstown offers numerous hotels and lodging options, which fill up quickly due to the large number of Thunder in the Valley® out-of-town guests. Call ahead to make your reservation so you don’t miss this event! Hotel information can be located on the “Stay” page of this website. *Please note: Although hotels appear sold out online, they likely are not. Please call the hotel on the telephone to make your reservations.
The official program book and visitors guides are available at the welcome tent location in the Suppes Ford Biker Mall. Vendors, live musical entertainment, and displays from motorcycle manufacturers will be located in various downtown areas, including Central Park, Suppes Ford Biker Mall, Johns Street, and Peoples Natural Gas Park.
Contact Visit Johnstown toll-free at 1-800-237-8590 for more information.
For vendor information, contact Nicole Waligora at nicolew@visitjohnstownpa.com or call 800-237-8590
For entertainment booking/event advertising, sponsorship, contact Jayne Korenoski at jaynek@visitjohnstownpa.com or call 800-237-8590
https://www.visitjohnstownpa.com/thunder-valley/rally-info
Location:
Downtown Johnstown
Johnstown, PA 15901
814-536-7993