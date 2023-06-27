Originally scheduled for Saturday, June 3, Johnstown's observance of Pride has been rescheduled to Saturday, July 15. Festivities, entertainment, and information booths will be set up in Central Park from 5- 9 p.m. with an after-party celebration set to begin shortly after at Lucy's Place.
When is Johnstown's Pride observed in 2023?
Johnstown Magazine is a positive and forward-thinking monthly publication for the people of our region. Focusing on lifestyle pieces, biographies, food and drink and more, we cover the Greater Johnstown area and the residents that make it unique. A publication of The Tribune-Democrat.