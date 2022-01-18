Today’s brides and grooms have plenty of choices when deciding where to hold their weddings – and they need not look far to find the perfect spot.
Brides.com says choosing the location should be the first decision a couple makes, so while this list is by no means complete, here are some local options to make that choice easier.
RUSTIC
Outdoor weddings in a rustic setting continue to be a very popular option for couples tying the knot, but that doesn’t necessarily mean guests will be seated on hay bales, eat naked cake and drink from canning jars.
Today’s trends lean toward more elegant country weddings. Call it shabby chic.
This area has many venues for the perfect rustic wedding. Here are a few:
The Barn at Ligonier Valley
This Ligonier-area venue has a Civil-War era barn with modern amenities – including climate control. The barn, which can hold up to 250 guests, has a 650-square-foot dance floor.
The Event Barn at Highland Farms
The Event Barn at Highland Farms is located in Somerset County. The 300-acre farm sits on one of the five highest points in the state, offering large vistas for perfect wedding photos. The barn seats up to 325 guests.
The Barn at Maple Falls
Located in Rockwood, Somerset County, The Barn at Maple Falls features a cascading waterfall with a covered bridge. The venue can host weddings with up to 400 guests.
The Farm on the Ridge
The Farm on the Ridge is located in Hooversville, between Johnstown and Somerset. The 117-acre farm features a 4,000-square-foot, free-span barn with original flooring that holds up to 242 guests.
The Hayloft
The Hayloft is located in Rockwood, Somerset County. The venue boasts a unique island gazebo that many couple use for their wedding ceremony. The 150-acre farm is centered by a 1886 barn made of hand-hewn beams with original plank floors. It seats up to 250 guests. The property also has a log cabin chapel, tavern and courtyard.
Hinkston Run Farm
Hinkston Run Farm is located at 1291 Waterfall Drive near Hinkston Run Dam just 10 minutes outside of Johnstown. The venue includes the barn, ceremony site and a bridal suite. The event can accommodates up to 175 guests inside.
Oak Lodge
Oak Lodge is located in Stahlstown in Somerset County. It is described as “a beautiful country estate located on 800 acres of wooded seclusion in the heart of the Laurel Highlands.” Guests often refer to Oak Lodge as a “storybook village from the past.” Couples can choose to be married in a log cabin church and the reception hall holds up to 150 guests.
Sanaview Farms
Billed as a 52-acre historic landmark organic farm, SanaView is located near Seven Springs in Somerset County.
Whispering Hollow Estates
A creek runs through the 40-acre property of Whispering Hollow Estates located in Bedford County. Guests cross a covered bridge to get to the outdoor wedding site. The lodge seats up to 255 guests.
Woodhaven B&B and Event Venue
Venue
Located in Schellsburg, Bedford County, Woodhaven B&B and Event Venue is a 15-acre site featuring a farmhouse built in 1796, a 19th-century barn and covered bridge dated 1886. The venue offers a variety of indoor and outdoor options for both ceremony and reception and can accommodate up to 200 guests.
MUSEUMS
Holding a wedding in a museum can be the perfect way to infuse history and some additional entertainment into the event. In addition to enjoying the food and fun of a traditional wedding, guests can explore a unique space and peruse museum displays. Here are locations where guests can take in an exhibit while waiting for dinner to be served:
Bottle Works
Bottle Works in the Cambria City section of Johnstown has interesting opportunities for weddings – inside and out. The rooftop garden can accommodate around 80 guests while The Main Events Room can seat up to 200 guests. The oversized garage doors can be opened for an indoor-outdoor feel.
The 1st National Bank Pop Plaza is the center’s outside festival lawn. Well lit, the plaza is the perfect place for both daytime and evening weddings. For a more intimate wedding, brides and grooms can choice the Tulip Building next door that can seat up to 45 guests.
Guests at Bottle Works venues are invited to enjoy gallery exhibits.
Community Arts Center of Cambria County
Couples have several options to choose from at the newly expanded Community Arts Center of Cambria County in Westmont. The center sits on 2.5 acres. Ceremonies can be held outside or in the new M. Josephine Paul Family Museum.
Heritage Discover Center
Heritage Discover Center in the Cambria City section of Johnstown was built in 1907 as the Germania Brewery Company. Its courtyard is an enclosed outdoor area within the museum and features a stage and seating for 150 guests. Smaller weddings can be held in the Second Floor Galleries.
Wedding guests are invited to view the exhibits as part of their special day.
HISTORIC SITES
For lovers of history, the area offers several unique wedding venue options. Here are some perfect spots where past and the present to come together:
The Grand Halle
Grand Halle, which operated for over 100 years as Immaculate Conception Church, is one of the most desired wedding sites in the area.
Built in the Victorian Gothic Revival style, it contains much of the original church décor, including magnificent stained glass and a pipe organ with 2,000 pipes.
The newly renovated hall is located in the Cambria City section of Johnstown and can seat up to 250 guests.
Masonic Temple
Masonic Temple opened in 1938 and is one of the largest wedding venues in the area. Located in Johnstown, its grand ballroom can fit up to 600 guests.
Architecture style of the building includes Egyptian, Italian Renaissance, Byzantine and Romanesque periods. The ballroom floor is tongue-and-groove hardwood and the lobby floor outside the ballroom is terrazzo exposed aggregate, making a stunning entrance and a beautiful area for pictures.
The chapel is distinctive, with gothic church-style chandeliers and brass frames with glass. The floor is made with slate tiles.
The Mirage Banquet Hall
Not many venues can boast a view quite like those available from The Mirage Banquet Hall at the top of Johns-town’s Inclined Plane in Westmont. Although the plane is closed this year for repairs, the venue still provides amazing views and an inside look at the historic incline.
Part of Asiago’s Tuscan Italian restaurant since 1995, the Mirage has seating for up to 120 guests.
Peoples Natural Gas Park
Opened in 2012, the 3.5-acre PNG Park is a gated and fenced venue located near the Cambria Iron National Historic Landmark at the junction of the Conemaugh and Stoneycreek rivers in downtown Johnstown.
The Oilhouse is a former industrial building that was completed renovated and can seat several hundred guests. The Polacek Pavilion provides outdoor seating under roof.
Sunnehanna Country Club
Sunnehanna Country Club opened in Westmont in 1923. With sprawling views and a elegant clubhouse, the country club is a popular venue for weddings. Couples do not need to be members of the club to have their wedding reception in the clubhouse. The main ballroom seats up to 300 guests.
ROOMS WITH A VIEW
Resorts offer more than a beautiful venue for wedding receptions. These centers can house wedding guests, provide entertainment and spa treatments without leaving the grounds.
Here are some resorts that cater to wedding couples:
Chestnut Ridge Resort
Chestnut Ridge Resort in Blairsville, Indiana County, boasts of beautiful vistas and elegant and versatile banquet rooms. Guests are welcomed at the front door with a large fountain – a popular spot for wedding photos. The resort seats up to 400 guests.
Hidden Valley Resort
Hidden Valley, in Somerset County, was originally a stone farm house built in 1850. These days, in addition to its skiing and golfing, the resort offers wedding couples everything they need for their perfect day, including lodging, on-site spa services, gardens and lakes and 30-mile vistas. Seating is available for up to 250 guests.
The Lodge at Indian Lake
The Lodge at Indian Lake in Central City, Somerset County, offers vistas of the Laurel Highlands and Indian Lake. It is described on its website as having “rustic charm, scenic landscape, quiet solitude.” There is an open-air photo booth for guests to enjoy. The Lodge at Indian Lake seats up to 250 guests.
Omni at Bedford Springs
Resort & Spa
Packed with history, Omni Bedford Springs offers wedding couples the complete package – from reception dinner, to spa treatments, to golf, to outdoor ceremonies in spa gardens or manicured lawns to receptions in the Colonnade Ballroom. The Bedford County resort, built in 1806, was created around mineral springs.
Seven Springs Mountain Resort
Resort
Seven Springs Mountain Resort in Somerset County sits 3,000 feet above sea level. With 5,000 acres of stream-lined valleys and breathtaking views, the resort offers four different venues for weddings and six options for wedding receptions. The Grand Ballroom, with seating for 500 guests, is the largest of the venues.
OTHER SPECIAL SPACES
Of course, there are other places that offer couples everything they could want for their perfect day.
Among them are:
Ace’s
Ace’s, located just outside Johnstown, is a popular wedding venue. There is a ballroom that can seat 500 as well as a smaller room for 150 guests. Voted “Simply the Best” wedding venue, Ace’s offers an all-inclusive approach for couples.
Crown Ballroom
The Crown Ballroom in downtown Johnstown’s Holiday Inn is a full-service wedding facility that can host a reception of up to 225 guests.
Green Gables
If lush gardens, meandering streams, a natural waterfall and a lake sound like the perfect location for a wedding, consider Green Gables, located in Jennerstown, Somerset County. The grounds offer five different locations that can be used together or individually – both inside and out.
The Tuscany Room, the largest space, features a 27x34-foot hardwood dance floor and can seat up to 400. Fireplaces can be lit on cooler evenings.
Pasquerilla Conference Center
Center
The Pasquerilla Conference Center is a full-service wedding facility that can host a reception of up to 700 guests. It is located in downtown Johnstown, across from the war memorial.
The center’s lobby is a popular site with couples because of the picturesque hillside outside.
This Is It
This Is It is another “Simply the Best” wedding venue. Located just outside the city, it opened in 1941 as Skate-A-Way Roller Rink. These days there are four different-sized rooms for weddings with 75 guests up to those with 350 guests.