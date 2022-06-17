“The story of the development and
spread of the vacation Bible school
movement is one of the most extraordinary in the history of religious education.
It is paralleled only by the story of
the Sunday school, and its growth
has been, if anything, even more rapid.”
Thus wrote Adaline C. Guenther in the opening paragraph of a 1926 journal article titled “The Progress of the Vacation Bible or Church School Movement,” published in the Journal of the Religious Education Association.
By the time of Guenther’s writing, Vacation Bible Schools – or their antecedents – had just begun to gather steam, particularly from the late 1890s into the early part of the 20th century.
Although evidence of summer Bible schools for children could be traced back to Boston in the mid-1860s, it wasn’t until the turn of the 20th century that the movement took off, initiated in part by Virginia Sinclair Hawes, who directed the children’s ministry at Epiphany Baptist Church in New York City. Her six-week “Everyday Bible School” for some of the least-advantaged children in the Lower East Side had its start in 1898 in a beer garden behind a saloon – during the day when it was closed to business, of course.
Consisting of Bible stories, memory verses, games, crafts, drawing and cooking, Hawes’ program proved such a success that it drew the attention of Dr. Robert Boville, then secretary of the Baptist Mission Society.
Recognizing its potential, he recommended the idea to other Baptist churches and a handful of summer Bible schools were soon established, taught by students from Union Theological Seminary. By the second year, Boville’s program had 1,500 students in five different schools.
The VBS movement gathered more momentum and, in 1911, Boville established the Daily Vacation Bible School Association as a national organization.
Twelve years later, he founded the World Association of Vacation Bible Schools to promote VBS programs on an international scale.
In his 1964 publication, History of Christian Education, Charles Benton Eavey (1889-1974), wrote, “The vacation church school was started to gather idle children into unused churches where unoccupied teachers might keep them busy in a wholesome way in a wholesome environment.”
Eavey, who chaired the Department of Psychology and Education at Wheaton College from 1930 to 1942, further observed, “These summer programs in the eastern part of the country reportedly lasted five weeks and included not only Bible content but also worship, music, open-air games, ‘expressional activities’ like sewing, weaving, basketry and hammock-making, plus talks on patriotism and hygiene.”
Such were the beginnings of Vacation Bible School.
Although the participants and the prevailing culture may be different and the duration now averages five days rather than five weeks, the intent and the content of Vacation Bible Schools in our area and across the country remain largely unchanged from their origins: to reach children – and by extension, their families – with the Gospel of Christ and to engage them in a community of faith.
And so come summer, as churches across the nation launch into Vacation Bible School season, so will numerous churches in Johnstown and its neighboring regions.
For some, it may mark their first return after a COVID-imposed hiatus of one or two summers.
Other churches and parishes that conducted low-keyed VBS programs before are gearing up for increased participation this summer.
Among those that persevered through the pandemic with scaled-back or modified VBS programs is Bethel United Methodist Church in Salix, which returns this year with a five-day VBS at the church. Bethel’s 2021 VBS was held outdoors at Berwind Wayside Park in St. Michael, and the previous year, owing to restrictions, a single-day carnival was organized instead.
This summer, Bethel’s VBS theme is “Camp Fire,” focusing on fire and its attributes and how they relate to our lives.
The program, comprising Bible lessons, crafts, games, music and snacks, is scheduled to run every evening (6 to 8:15 p.m.) from Sunday, July 17, through Thursday, July 21. Children entering Pre-K through sixth grade are welcome to enroll. The sixth-grade group is a travel group and will take field trips to local spots or do activities related to the theme.
For the program’s coordinators, sisters Kerry Petry of Salix and Linda Mantini of Richland Township, VBS is a “family affair,” with their husbands and Mantini’s son and daughter, who attended VBS as children, helping in the program.
Petry, a billing specialist at Arbutus Park Manor in Richland Township, and Mantini, a mathematics instructor at Pitt-Johnstown and also the church’s treasurer, have co-chaired Bethel’s VBS programs since 2015.
“We have lots of memories of our Bible School days – the fun and games, the Bible lessons we learned, the songs we still sing, and the friends we made still shape us today,” Petry says of her VBS experiences. “We hope to provide the same experience for today’s children, as well as planting seeds of faith for the children to learn and grow in God’s love.”
While churches more commonly purchase pre-packaged VBS curriculum, “we write and develop the curriculum for our VBS program each year. Our program is unique to our church and we can tailor the program to fit our needs and facilities,” Mantini explains.
Encouraging VBS participants to be mission-minded, Bethel designates a mission project to receive the offerings that the children bring each evening. Last year’s VBS raised approximately $650 for Special Olympics. This year’s offering will go to support Camp Allegheny in Stoystown.
On Bedford Street in Geistown, the St. Benedict parish is back for its 29th year of VBS after a two-year hiatus. Scheduled from 9-11:30 a.m. June 20 to 24, the program will cater to children ages 4 to 11. Registration is required. Parish youth ages 12 and up are encouraged to join as volunteer to assist with crafts, snacks and lessons.
St. Benedict’s VBS theme this year, “Jesus Lights the Way,” will be highlighted with a full-sized lighthouse that will shine in the gym the entire week of Bible school. Each day will feature an opening assembly during which the Bible lesson of the day will be introduced. Children will then proceed to four half-hour sessions where they will act out the Bible story, do a craft, play games and sing songs related to the day’s lesson.
Cresson Missionary Alliance Church will present “Return to North Castle” as its VBS theme this year, building upon last year’s “Knights of North Castle.”
In keeping with the theme, the church will be decorated like a castle. New Bible characters and stories will be introduced as last year’s stories are reviewed. Under the direction of Gail Behe, a resident of Cresson, a dedicated group of people serve in different capacities: planning, building sets, teaching, leading, singing, etc.
“It takes a village to do VBS,” Amber Noland of Lilly, a homeschooling mother of two and a member of the Cresson church, says. “Our goal is to equip children with the Armor of God which will help them in their everyday lives to live a life that pleases God and help them fight the battles of everyday living.”
Meanwhile, developing on the theme of sustenance and satisfaction, Emmanuel Baptist in Johnstown and Zion Lutheran in Hollidaysburg will be featuring “Food Truck Party” while Berkey Church of the Brethren in Windber invites VBS participants to be “Hungry for Good Things.”
Emmanuel’s VBS is planned from 5-7 p.m. June 13 to 17, for children ages 4 (by June 1) through 12.
Children’s Ministry Director Alex Hale, a resident of Davidsville, said the church’s VBS last year was a huge success. “We had 120 kids participate,” Hale says. “We are hoping for even more this summer.”
Zion Lutheran’s VBS, scheduled for 5:15-8:15 p.m. June 5 to 9, will cater to children from toddlers to 6th grade. Registration is available at www.zionhollidaysburg.org or by by calling (814) 695-0091. Ryan Custead, director of Faith Formation and Outreach, invites “every child to come and grow in faith” and “learn how God gives us our daily bread.” Dinner will be provided every evening at no extra charge.
At Windber’s Berkey Church, Pastor Nathan Crissman describes this year’s VBS as “an invitation to experience God through all of our senses” and to know “the satisfying hope Jesus alone brings in a world that hungers and thirsts after unfulfilling junk food.”
Running from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. June 20 to 24, the Bible school caters to children three years of age to 8th grade. Participants will enjoy daily crafts, music, Bible stories, recreational fun times and lunch.
Registration may be made by calling the church office at (814) 467-8505 or via Facebook.
For a VBS with a neighborly feel, Oakland United Methodist in Johnstown has the answer.
Encouraged by the success of last year’s VBS, which was held at three different locations, Oakland this year will host an expanded “multi-site” VBS during the week of June 20 to 25, catering to children ages three to 12. The precise locations have yet to be determined, and will be announced online as soon as the decision is made.
Noah Ford, director of children’s ministry at Oakland, remembers attending VBS in the traditional church setting.
“I also attended VBS in my neighborhood hosted by some of my neighbors,” he says. Eventually, the decision was made to “take the gospel into our neighborhoods.”
Oakland will be following a VBS program called “Spark Studios” produced by Lifeway. Based on Ephesians 2:10, the program aims to communicate to kids “the beautiful truth that they are God’s workmanship,” to quote Lifeway’s product description.
“It doesn’t matter which location you attend it’ll be the same VBS, Ford says.
“We encourage families to attend the VBS closest to them.”
Oakland’s VBS week will wrap up with VBS Celebration Sunday on June 26.
These are just some examples of the VBS programs that will be offered in our area this summer.
With a variety of themes, times and dates, families could participate in more than one VBS. And they could well be family affairs: younger kids enrolled as students, while teen and adult members pitch in as helpers.