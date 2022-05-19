Trolley tragedy

The temperature was already starting to climb by mid-morning, Aug. 12, 1916, as the Dishong-Riblett family gathered in Central Park. It was going to be a hot one, and they all looked forward to the reunion scheduled at Woodland Park, near Ebensburg.
Others had gathered to travel to the Burkhart Sunday School picnic at Mundy’s Corner.
Maybe it would be cooler at those locations. Every so often someone would crane his or her neck to see if the Electric Pullman car was coming. Beyond the normal curiosity, there was really no need to look. The Southern Cambria Railway officials said they would be adding an extra car today to accommodate the expected crowd, so there would be plenty of room for everyone.
Some sat on park benches, others on the picnic baskets that held the meals they would consume later in the day.
Many had never ridden on the railway line between Johnstown and Ebensburg, completed four years earlier. They looked forward to the ride as much as they anticipated the camaraderie.
Soon, Car 104 appeared, looking much like today’s trollies, resplendent in its Pullman green paint highlighted by gold lettering and brass trim.
The crowd filed on, greeted by motorman Taylor Thomas and conductor George Morgart.
Those who had never ridden the line gaped in astonishment.
“This must be how the other half lives,” many commented. The interior was trimmed in mahogany, with electric ceiling lights, bronze racks for the picnic baskets … all the trimmings.
After passing the Gautier wireworks on Railroad Street, the car made a turn and began the uphill climb to Ebensburg. It passed through Woodvale, then Conemaugh, Brookdale and the big trestle across the Conemaugh River.
Here the terrain began to roll, with Car 104 chugging uphill for a while, then braking as it went downhill, but not slowing so much that the momentum for the next hill would be lost.
At the Brookdale siding – where all the line’s cars came together to allow passengers to transfer to either Ebensburg, South Fork, or Johnstown – tragedy waited.
Car 102, with motorman Angus Varner and conductor Andrew McDevitt, had just left the Vinco Road stop on its way south from Ebensburg to Johnstown. Between Vinco Road and Brookdale, Car 102 began to experience braking problems. McDevitt joined Varner to assist in cranking up the hand brake, but their combined effort snapped something in the ratchet mechanism.
Instead of slowing, the car’s speed increased as it began to careen downhill, now out of control.
McDevitt began moving passengers to the rear of the car while Varner desperately tried to reverse the car’s motors.
The move temporarily helped slow the car, but then the main fuse blew from the strain, allowing the car to resume its downhill dash.
Entering the Brookdale siding, Varner tried to sound the car’s air whistle as a warning, but all the air had bled out of the brake line and no sound could be heard from the whistle.
Varner frantically waved his arms as those waiting to board the next cars gazed and wondered what was happening.
An employee named Nichols raced to the powerhouse to shut off the power to the overhead line, but even the fastest runner in the world would not have had time to accomplish that.
Just below the Brookdale car barn, Car 102 slammed violently into Car 104 at an estimated speed of 35-40 miles per hour, with the impact area of each car exploding into wooden shrapnel.
Picnic baskets, those fancy new seats, and passengers were thrown in all directions. Bodies were crushed, limbs were severed, and screams punctuated the air.
Residents of the small nearby village of Echo heard the crash and raced to the scene.
Employees from the car barn and power house, as well as passengers waiting for other cars, did likewise.
Calls went out through local telephone operators as rescuers feverishly tried to pull the injured from the wreckage as the smashed cars dangled above the Conemaugh River.
The oppressive heat of the day made the job more difficult.
Already on the siding, Car 103 and express Car 301, along with horseless carriages and delivery wagons, were used to haul the injured to a triage site hastily set up at the American House, a local hotel near the Gautier mill.
Doctors and nurses sent the injured to various hospitals, depending on the severity of their injuries.
Twenty-eight were killed that day, including motorman Varner from Car 102, the only fatality on that car.
On Car 104, conductor Morgart survived, but motorman Thomas did not.
On Car 102, Conductor McDevitt was credited with saving the lives of the passengers by moving them all to the car’s rear before the impact.
About 80 from the two cars were badly injured.
For the next several weeks, newspapers around the country carried stories from the scene.
Burials were conducted daily, with 10 members of the Dishong family buried at the same time at one funeral. Cars 102 and 104 were rebuilt, but horseless carriages
were replacing the need for interurban railways, and manufacturing of new cars ended just a few years later.
The Southern Cambria Railway, with one of the worst safety records in the industry, became known as the “Dread of the Timid Traveler.”
The railway continued to operate for 12 more years before closing abruptly and without notice in 1928, just weeks before a bond payment came due for reimbursement to the accident victims.