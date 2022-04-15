Approximately 62% of Cambria County – or 274,291 acres – is covered by forests, according to the Penn State School of Forestry.
This is great news for all, as trees and forests provide myriad benefits, from flood reduction to cleaning the air and water, to reducing stress levels and heart attack risks. Trees do all that and so much more.
This article looks at some of those benefits and share ideas on how you can be a champion for trees in the Johnstown region.
The role of forests
in flood reduction
As any resident of Johnstown knows, flooding has marked the Conemaugh River valley.
While the 1889 “Great Flood” disaster is the best-known example, other life-taking and damage-causing floods have occurred before and since (1936 and 1977 being the most significant).
In fact, “Flooding occurred in Johnstown in seven of the eight years leading up to 1889,” Richard Burkert, president and CEO of the Johnstown Area Heritage Association, says.
No one single element can be blamed as the cause of these floods, but a couple items are of particular significance, Burkert says.
The high-walled cliffs of the river gorge steered initial industrial development and transportation infrastructure into the river’s flat floodplain, and businesses such as the Cambria Iron Works actually made the river’s channel narrower by half, by dumping slag into the Conemaugh to create land on which to build.
This, combined with heavy rains, left little room for the water to escape downstream, thus overwhelming the city.
Burkert adds that the clear-cutting of forests, particularly on steep slopes, was a common practice in the region in the 1880s, leading to erosion and runoff that also could impact streams and rivers such as the Conemaugh.
Even today, urbanization of the hillsides above Johnstown continues to increase, according to Len Lichvar, district manager of the Somerset Conservation District.
“Impervious surfaces (solid ones like roads and roofs) are more prevalent now than ever before,” he says. “This increases the speed and flow from rainstorms, so that when another potential major flooding rainstorm event hits the region, the water will hit Johnstown harder and faster than it has in the past because there is a lack of a natural buffer (forested or otherwise) to absorb and minimize the runoff.”
Experts say trees are amazing at reducing the frequency and severity of floods.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), trees protect against flooding by absorbing rainwater with their roots, slowing runoff with their leaves (up to a 60% reduction), and transpiring water, thus drying the soil more quickly.
In fact, according to the U.S. Forest Service, a healthy 100-foot-tall deciduous tree’s 200,000 leaves can take up 11,000 gallons of water from the soil and release it into the air as oxygen and water vapor in just one growing season!
“Trees are like big straws, sucking water up from the ground and adding it back into the atmosphere,” Greg Czarnecki, director of Applied Climate Science for DCNR, says. “They are great at reducing flood impacts, especially in cities with lot of impervious surfaces.”
This flood mitigation will be even more important in the future, as climate change is making it rain more frequently and more abundantly. Czarnecki says there has been a 70% increase in heavy rain events in Pennsylvania in recent years, which is defined as storms that would typically occur just 1% of the time.
“One thing that is absolutely certain is that forests and forested acreage are critical when it comes to water quality and flood control,” Daniel Snyder, assistant manager for Gallitzin State Forest, says. “Nothing else really matters.
“Forests allow water to infiltrate and recharge our groundwater supplies, prevent erosion and filter pollutants. Water resources are critical, and forests are the protection for those resources.”
The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation (PPFF) has a statewide planting initiative to restore trees damaged in Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests.
“Trees play a critical role in not only flood reduction, but in cleaning the air, inspiring art and improving human health,” Marci Mowery, president of PPFF, says.
Forests are good
for our health
Research from the state Department of Health shows that two out of three Pennsylvania adults (6.2 million people) and one out of three children (500,000 kids) are overweight or obese.
When someone has excess weight, their risk of developing a chronic illness such as diabetes, heart disease and high blood pressure is magnified.
Reducing the average body mass index (BMI) in Pennsylvania by just 5% could mean $8 billion savings in health care costs in the next 10 years and $24 billion in the next 20 years, according to the 2019 “F as in Fat” report.
One way to help people get and stay healthy is by convincing them to spend time outdoors.
“Being outside and using outdoor recreation as a form of physical activity can lead to a lot of great physical benefits,” Dr. Michael Suk, chief physician officer for Geisinger System Services, says. “It could help control your heart rate or decrease your blood pressure. It can help your respiratory system by enhancing your breathing. And overall, it can help you lose weight.”
It is not just our physical health that improves through time spent in forests and other greenspaces; our mental and emotional health gets a boost as well.
Physical activity outdoors has been shown to improve self-esteem and reduce tension, anger and depression.
Stress hormones fall after spending time in nature, too, which is good for both our mental and physical health.
“Our parks and forests really promote mental health in the way that they allow the brain to relax,” Suk says. “Being in or near a park or forest can elevate your mood and elevate your outlook.”
The benefits of being outdoors, enjoying a hike or bike ride through the forest, are long-lasting as well.
“The magic pill to aging well is staying active,” Dr. Elizabeth Katrancha, BSN nursing program coordinator at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, says.
A registered nurse herself, she has seen how patients in the ER respond better to treatment and recover more quickly if they were healthier prior to their accident.
“Staying active in the outdoors is essential,” she say. “I grew up hunting and fishing. Being outdoors is where I want to be. It allows you to relax and take a deep breath.”
There are plenty of opportunities for healthy outdoor recreation in the Johnstown area, she adds. The Staple Bend Tunnel Trail is her favorite, but there are many other hiking and biking trails throughout the region, including Laurel Ridge and Blue Knob state parks and Gallitzin State Forest.
Johnstown resident Georgetta Frederick agrees. “Johnstown is an awesome place for lots of amazing outdoor activities. Hiking and backpacking, biking, rock-climbing, kayaking and more are all right here.”
She should know. At age 29, Georgetta weighed more than 200 pounds and got winded walking up stairs.
Having two young daughters made her realize she needed to change her lifestyle to be able to see them grow up.
In 2017, she began hiking trails in Gallitzin State Forest, starting with five miles and eventually graduating to more than 70 miles in one trip.
Today, at 40, Frederick is in the best shape of her life – mentally, physically and emotionally – thanks to her time spent outdoors.
“There is such peace and calmness in the forest,” she says. “Hiking and backpacking have helped me understand the importance of life. Also, I’ve met lots of fantastic people. The outdoor community is the best.”
Current state of trees
in the Johnstown region
Cambria County’s significant tree canopy is thanks to the efforts of many individuals and organizations working together to plant urban trees, restore streamside buffers and manage forests in a sustainable manner.
One example is the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy (WPC).
A few years ago, it began a partnership with the City of Johnstown and its Public Works Department to establish a comprehensive community forestry program that included a street and park tree inventory, volunteer tree-planting days, Tree Tender training courses in cooperation with Penn State Extension and community outreach to educate businesses, property owners and residents about the many benefits of trees.
The WPC analysis shows that Johnstown’s public trees return more than $200,000 in benefits to the community each year.
“Through the inventory, we counted quite a lot of urban street trees,” Brian Crooks, a forester with WPC, says. “Being a Johnstown native, I have seen the changes … people are now tubing and fishing in the local waterways like Stonycreek River, which was unheard of when I was a kid. It’s thanks in large part to tree canopy improvement work to date in the Laurel Highlands, as well as better land use policies.”
WPC also is working to enhance the forested stream side (riparian) buffers across western Pennsylvania, including in Cambria County.
Over the past eight years, it has worked with landowners to install 9.5 acres of forested buffers in the county, which included more than 1,900 native trees and shrubs.
Alysha Trexler, watershed project manager for WPC, has been installing the buffers since the mid-2000s and educating farmers and other landowners about the role trees and other vegetation along streams and rivers play in keeping our waterways clean.
“A stream can be any size and still need trees along it,” she says. “Even ones you can step over, or those that disappear and reappear throughout the year. Forested buffers of any size can stabilize the stream bank and shade the water, helping to regulate water temperatures.”
WPC, DCNR and PPFF aren’t the only ones working on forested buffers and volunteer tree-planting efforts.
The Somerset Conservation District recently secured funding for a project on a tributary to the Quemahoning Reservoir, which supplies industrial and potable water to businesses and water authorities throughout the Johnstown area.
The project will involve planting nearly 1,000 trees on private land this spring to help minimize soil erosion and create public water quality benefits.
The Paint Creek Regional Watershed Association is planning to work with volunteers to plant 1,400 trees on several acres of previously mined land in the Paint Creek watershed, which is a sub-watershed of the Stonycreek River (just upstream from Johnstown) that still suffers significantly from acid mine drainage (AMD) impacts.