How you can help
Trees do so much for us – from cleaning our water and air, to lowering our stress levels, to beautifying our landscapes.
Is there something we can do for them?
If you can dig a hole, why not plant a tree?
“Planting trees is the best thing you can do for the climate and for water quality,” Greg Czarnecki, director of Applied Climate Science for DCNR, says.
If you are looking to plant trees on your property, DCNR’s Climate Adaptation and Mitigation Plan includes a list of which trees that will fare better in Pennsylvania under a changing climate.
For the Johnstown region, these include black gum, black and chinkapin oaks, black walnut, persimmon, and boxelder.
Making sure the trees you plant are appropriate for the soil, shade level, and plant hardiness zone (now and 50 years from now) in your location is key for long-term survival, DCNR says. Download a copy of the report at https://www.dcnr.pa.gov/Conservation/ClimateChange/pages/default.aspx.
If you are planting trees along a stream on your property, Alysha Trexler, watershed project manager for WPC, suggests that the buffer be twice the width of the active stream channel whenever possible. She also wants everyone to be aware of what their neighbors might be doing to improve water quality and say “Thanks.”
“Buffers aren’t the manicured lawns that homeowners are used to,” Trexler says. “But they serve an important purpose.”
The more we can recognize and appreciate forested buffers, the better off our water quality and health will be.
For those who want to help plant trees on land other than their own, PPFF is one good place to start. On its website you can search for Friends Group volunteer tree planting events at a state park or state forest near you.
If you are looking for other hands-on ways to help, Len Lichvar, district manager of the Somerset Conservation District, suggests joining one of the local watershed organizations such as the Paint Creek Regional Watershed Association, Stonycreek-Conemaugh River Improvement Project (SCRIP), or Mountain Laurel Chapter of Trout Unlimited.
He also encourages local elected officials and community leaders to push for better urban and rural planning aimed at minimizing natural resource degradation and finding innovating eco-friendly ways to foster and advance development.
Another great way to burn excess calories is by volunteering in a state park or forest.
Many of Pennsylvania’s parks and forests have friends groups or other volunteer opportunities, enabling individuals to spend time in the outdoors. Corporate volunteer opportunities also are available.
Visit the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation’s website to find a group near your or to inquire about volunteer opportunities.
PPFF also developed a video series showcasing the many physical mental, and emotional health benefits of being outdoors, especially in areas with lots of trees. On its YouTube site are back-to-basics videos on how to plant trees and much more.
“We developed these videos for a few reasons,” Marci Mowery, president of PPFF, says.
“One is to give the public even more reasons to get outdoors. It’s good for their health.
“Another reason is to educate people on the importance of forests and other greenspaces so they will help raise awareness at the legislative level that funding for outdoor recreation is critical – it can cut healthcare costs and help their constituents live longer!”
Whatever you do – from hiking in the woods to planting a woodlot of your own – you will be doing wonders for you and the environment.
Now that is a win-win!