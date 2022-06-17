Attorney Lauren Darbouze says it was love at first sight when she and her husband Wagner toured 308 Haynes St. – a long-vacant Johnstown structure that recently opened as the new Darbouze Law Office.
“The building itself is stunning,” she says. “The old wood and the stained glass windows are just irreplaceable.
“We were both in love immediately.”
Naturally, there was a lot of work to be done.
“It needed a lot of TLC because it had been vacant for such a long time,” the attorney says.
The structure needed “basically everything” redone. Workers refurbished or replaced all of the floors. Bathrooms were gutted and remodeled, new windows were installed and a new roof put on.
“There was really awful wallpaper through the entire place,” Darbouze says.
“We had to take that down and paint.”
She says both she and her husband wanted to maintain the integrity of the original builders.
“It was a big project, but really rewarding to see it all come together.”
The building was moved from the corner of Hayes and Napoleon streets to its current spot many years ago and was a law office once before.
It was designed by local architect Walter R. Myton and built for Daniel Judy, general superintendent of the Cambria Iron Works, in 1902. It was created in the colonial revival style, with Queen Anne influences.
“It seems like everyone has some knowledge of the building or some memory associated with it,” the attorney says. “It’s pretty neat. I’ve heard about the Friday the 13th parties that the previous owner used to have.
“There are rumors that it’s haunted. I have not seen anything to indicate that it’s true, but it’s a fun rumor to spread anyway.”
Actually, Darbouze says she feels a sense of serenity when she’s in the grand old structure.
“It’s so incredibly peaceful to work from here,” she says.
A University of Pittsburgh graduate, Darbouze has been practicing law for 18 years.
She grew up in Pittsburgh and started her own practice there in 2011.
About four years ago, the Darbouzes found their dream house in Westmont and moved from Pittsburgh to the place they now call home.
Lauren made the daily commute to the office, but eventually that got arduous for the busy attorney, wife and mother of five.
“It was my husband who suggested I start something here,” she says. “So I did and that was September of 2019, right before the pandemic. Probably the worst time. But I really wanted to work closer to home.”
The new practice was in a rented building in Richland Township. It was a good place to start, but Darbouze says she is thrilled to be in her own building.
“This is the first building that the practice has owned, so this was really exciting for that reason and to make it into something so beautiful.”
The downtown practice has two attorneys, Darbouze and Marissa Mazurak; a paralegal, Megan Davis; a legal assistant, Stephanie Crum; and a billing specialist, Kendra Nist.
“I am so fortunate to have such a wonderful team,” Darbouze says.
The practice continues in Pittsburgh, where there are two attorneys, and Darbouze Law also has a two attorneys based in the Lancaster area.
The law offices handle anything family related – divorce, custody, support and adoption.
Darbouze says family law is difficult and very emotional.
“I always tell people you either love it or hate it.”
But for her, it’s a fulfilling field.
“In family law, there is this unique opportunity to really impact families on a long-term basis that you don’t get in other areas of law,” she says.
“People come to you at a time of crisis and you have the opportunity to help them put their lives back together and figure out what to do from here. Because life as they knew it is not going to continue.
“A lot of clients come to us trying to figure out everything at once because their world is falling apart. It’s helpful for them to have perspective that we’ll help them and they don’t have to have all the answers right away. It’s really hard out of the gate to know where they will be living and what life is going to look like.
“We’re here to help with all of that.
“It is my goal that clients leave here feeling so much better and they can sleep at night. Those are the kinds of things that are really rewarding to hear.”
If she has one piece of advice for people going through the trauma of divorce it is to get help in dealing with it all.
“Therapy for kids is really helpful going through the process. A lot of people think, ‘Oh, therapy,’ but divorce is a really horrible life stressor and I think that everyone (going through it) should get therapy.”
Darbouze, who also is a Cambria County solicitor for Children and Youth Services, says she and her family are happy to have landed in Johnstown.
“We love it here,” she says.
“The community is so family oriented and you don’t find that anywhere else anymore.”