The Fick Museum Pittsburgh is showing Victorian Radicals: From The Pre-Raphaelite to The Arts and Crafts Movement through Jan. 30. The Frick is the last stop of a multi-year, United States tour for the exhibit which originated in Birmingham, England.
Victorian Radicals presents a selection of 145 paintings, drawings, stained glass, jewelry, textile and decorative arts – many never exhibited outside the United Kingdom – that pose questions about gender, class, our relationship to nature and the role of arts and craftsmanship in an industrial age.
During the second half of the 19th-century, a group of young British artists, The Pre-Raphaelite Brotherhood, offered a radical vision of art.
Dante Gabriel Rossetti (1828-1882), John Everett Millais (1829-1896), William Holman Hunt (1827-1910) and four others rebelled against what they considered the Royal Academy’s lack of high moral seriousness, and established the Brotherhood’s creed “Truth to Nature” inspired by the pre-industrial medieval past.
With the guidance of the older Ford Madox Brown (1821-1893), the rebels changed the course of British art. Their vividness of color and realism created works which challenged the norm.
This exhibit displays the works of three generations of artists who took their lead from the Brotherhood and ultimately founded The Arts and Crafts Movement later in the century.
Visitors to the exhibit move through four galleries.
The first introduces the Pre-Raphaelite Brotherhood showing paintings by Millais including his famed “The Blind Girl” (1854-56). There are many examples of Hunt’s work including his famous portrait “Dante Gabriel Rossetti” (1882-1883).
The second gallery is dedicated Pre-Raphaelite artists and it contains Brown’s epic painting “Work” (1859-63) as well as drawings by Rossetti’s and his wife, Elizabeth Siddal. Also included are pieces of stained glass designed by William Morris and Edward Burne-Jones (1833-1898), disciples of Rossetti.
Rossetti also figures large in gallery three with the paintings “Proserpine” (1881-82), “The Donna della Finestra” (1881) and “Beatra Beatrix” (1882). His influence can be seen on Fredrick Sandys (1829-1904) and Burne-Jones and well as Simeon Solomon (1840-1905). Rossetti was a member of the first group of Pre-Raphaelites, and the leader of the second phase. His female muses are represented in this show: Elizabeth Siddal, Fanny Cornforth and Jane Morris, Morris’s wife with whom Rossetti had a romantic relationship.
“Have nothing in your house that you do not know to be useful or believe to be beautiful” wrote Morris, founder of the Arts and Crafts Movement, a dominant influence in visual and decorative arts in the decades leading up to and after the turn of the last century.
Growing out of the Pre-Raphaelite Brotherhood, the movement offered an artistic and philosophical reaction to the overdecorated and industrialized designs of the high-Victorian era. Morris’s and Burne-Jones’s pronouncements on beauty, utility, nature and the joy of hand craftsmanship guided the movement’s artists.
Rejecting machine work as deadening to workers and mass-produced commercial goods as aesthetically inferior, Morris revived many craft arts such as tapestry and book making.
On display in this exhibit is a stunning example of Geoffery Chaucer’s “Canterbury Tales” (1896) printed by the Kelmscott Press which was founded by Morris and Burne-Jones to print books reminiscent of early medieval works.
Also on display are tapestries by Morris & Company including “Acanthus” (designed 1875), the “Peacock and Dragon” (designed 1878) and the “Golden Bough” (designed 1888). This last gallery also exhibits Kate Elizabeth Bunce “Musica” (1895-97) and “The Keepsake” (1901).
Victorian Radicals is accompanied by a fully illustrated catalog which presents new scholarship on Birmingham’s collection and its wider contexts.
Tickets to view the exhibit are free for Frick Museum Pittsburgh members, $15 for adults, $13 for seniors/students/military, $8 for youth 6-16 and free to those 5 and under. Reservations are recommended.
Find more information at www.thefrickpittsburgh.org/Exhibition-Victorian-Radicals-from-the-Pre-Raphaelites-to-the-Arts-Crafts-Movement. >> Lisa Dallape Matson