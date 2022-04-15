The 75th Pennsylvania Maple Festival will be held April 23 and 24 and April 27 through May 1 in Meyersdale.
The festival got its start in 1947 after Kate Smith, on her daily radio program, mentioned that she would appreciate a taste of some good Vermont maple syrup. The folks in Meyersdale thought they should send her a sample of their own syrup.
The singer got her maple syrup and, on April 17, 1947, during her national broadcast, she praised the community’s gift to her, pronouncing the syrup to be the “sweetest she had ever tasted.”
The national attention encouraged the locals to promote their product and eventually they started a maple festival.
The festival includes demonstrations on how syrup is made, activities for children, live entertainment, artists and crafters, and a quilt show
Food concessions are available inside Festival Park, along Main and Center streets.
Restaurants and various churches and service organizations also provide meals.
The Lions Club’s pancake and sausage meal is another popular food choice.
There’s a grand parade that takes place at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 30.
According to the festival’s website, the parade is one of the largest in the area, and includes marching bands, floats, dance groups, rescue trucks and horses.
The parade route goes along Beachley Street to Center Street.
The Meyersdale Volunteer Fire Department Social Hall will host the annual quilt show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 23, 24, 29, 30 and May 1 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 27 and 28.
Quilts are on display and prizes are awarded for the best in each class.
One of the quilts will be raffled off during the event.
A truck, motorcycle, side-by-side and ATV show will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 24.
An antique, classic and street rod auto show will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 1.
Wagon rides are planned.
A horse-pulling contest will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 1, at Somerset County Fairgrounds in Meyersdale.
An antique tractor and farm show will be held along Old Business Route 219, near the Lions Pancake House. Farm tractor games will be held Sundays throughout the festival.
The annual Maple Race Run/Walk will take place Saturday, April 30, from the Meyersdale Train Station. The races tavel along the Great Allegheny Passage trail.
Somerset County is Pennsylvania’s largest producer of maple products and the Maple Festival celebrates the fact.
Parking is available throughout the town of Meyersdale.
Tickets to Festival Park and the quilt show are $5 for adults, $1 for child- ren from 6 to 12 and free for children under 5.
For additional information, call (814) 634-0213 or go to www.pamaplefestival.com.