The Heart of Rock and Roll in Flood City
Crowd-pleasers picked to headline AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival
The house will be rocking at this year’s AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival.
Los Lobos and Keller Williams’ Grateful Grass featuring The Hillbenders will headline the festival Aug. 4 and 5 at Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St., downtown Johnstown.
“Los Lobos headlined the festival back in 2010, and it was the best night we’ve ever had at the festival attendance wise,” said Ron Carnevali, festival chairman. “They are consummate musicians, popular with virtually everyone. They will be fantastic on Saturday night.”
Keller Williams’ Grateful Grass featuring The Hillbenders is defined as loose interpretations of Grateful Dead songs done in a bluegrass style. Williams took his fascination with Grateful Dead songs and mixed it with his love of psychedelic improvisational bluegrass music, and out came this project.
“Keller Williams’ Grateful Grass featuring The Hillbenders will be a huge crowd-pleaser, playing anything-but-traditional interpretations of Grateful Dead classics, performed by some of the best bluegrass musicians in the business,” Carnevali said.
AmeriServ Financial is serving as the festival’s title sponsor for the 27th year.
Organizers also announced 13 additional acts that include a wide range of musical genres.
• Trouble No More • Doom Flamingo • Melt • Dogs in a Pile • Big Sandy & His Fly-Rite Boys • Yam Yam • The Mallett Brothers Band • Chalk Dinosaur • Gabe Stillman • Jeff Webb & the Delectable Sound • The Evergreens * The Jaded Lips • The Platelets
Early-bird two-day passes are $40 or $65 for a VIP pass, which includes access to the VIP Lounge and the site’s full bar and indoor restrooms, as well as a tented viewing area at the mainstage. Single-day tickets will go on sale when early-bird prices expire at 11:59 p.m. April 30. Regular prices are $50 for two-day passes and $75 for VIP. Single-day tickets will be $30 for Aug. 4 and $40 for Aug. 5. Tickets are available through the Eventgroove platform and can be purchased online at www.floodcitymusic.com. Passes are sold at the Heritage Discovery Center.
- Kelly Urban