The 25th annual Fire & Ice Festival takes place Jan. 17 through 19 at sites all around Somerset.
It all kicks off Friday, Jan. 17, with 50 ice sculptures and a fireworks show put on by Little Big Shots.
The event is loaded with numerous activities – but the ice is certainly the star of the show. Live ice carving demonstrations take place Friday night and Saturday.
Although there is no cost to attend Fire & Ice, souvenir pins, on sale at local businesses, allow entry into entertainment events and a discount to the Fire & Ice Rink. Open all weekend and with rentals skates available, the rink gives everyone the opportunity to “cut a little ice.” Actually, it’s synthetic ice, so skating takes place regardless of the weather.
More than 200 runners take part in the festival's Fire and Ice 5K. Held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, it's a perfect warm-up to the festival. Registration is $30 and comes with a signature hoodie for those who register by Jan. 10.
The Chili Cook-off, held from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, allows anyone with a pin to try more than 10 chili and five soup entries. Voters pick their favorites with proceeds going to charity.
More than 30 vendors display their wares in the basement of the historic Newberry Building and the annual train display by Laurel Highlands Model Railroad Club is on display all weekend.
Fire & Ice Festival also includes a used book sale, scavenger hunt, decorating contests, carriage rides, trivia, crafts for kids, a film festival and a magician.
Musical entertainment includes The Boomers, Somerset County Roof Garden Barbershop Chorus and Tim Roberts & Stacy Meyers Band.
Ligonier holds it ice festival Jan. 25 and 26 with over 50 ice sculptures located around the borough.
With live music at the town hall, horse carriage rides, activities for children and a spaghetti dinner hosted by the volunteer fire department, Ligonier Ice Fest is another not-to-be-missed winter event.