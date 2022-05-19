Summer camps for kids

Spring may still be in the air, but summer’s just around the corner.
While kids are chomping at the bit for school to be over, parents and guardians may have started planning productive pastimes for their active and no-so-active children.
Perhaps, for the first time in two years, caution and reticence are giving way to an undercurrent of excitement, anticipation, and even ambition: families probably bolder to take on more activity than before, and community organizations more invested in rolling out bigger programs.
Among the objectives for summer activity, social interaction, physical activity and mental engagement seem to take priority.
For Elizabeth Kim of Ebensburg, summer is “a great time to learn new skills.”
The mother of three adds, “I look for activities that will be fun, but will also provide a challenge and encourage growth in some way, whether that growth is academic or physical.
“I also try for a mix of activities. I love the STEM camps offered at some of our local colleges. Summer swim with the YPCC (Young People’s Community Center in Ebensburg) also has been a very positive activity. And we always do something in the arts: theatre, a dance camp, or something musical.”
Inquiries within the community as well as Google searches suggest that community organizations have been hard at work planning programs and opportunities galore.
Surely there will be something to engage any kind of interest: from the more placid bookworm to the serene art-lover to the busy crafter to the nimble, agile, energetic athlete.
Let’s start with a library.
Cambria County Library in Johnstown, has been anything but quiet, and come summer, its schedule looks like a hive of activity, all offered free of charge.
“We’re looking forward to so much fun this summer at Cambria County Library with our SummerQuest learning program theme: ‘Oceans of Possibilities,’” Leah Johncola, youth services coordinator, says.
“We have a full slate of free programs, activities and reading challenges planned for kids, teens and adults.
Beginning June 13, go to cclsys.beanstck.org or download the Beanstack Tracker App to your device to sign up. Once you are registered you will find reading challenges and a calendar of programs and activities, including weekly programs for kids up to 12 years old, that explore “Oceans of Possibilities.”
“There also will be LEGO® Club, family friendly feature film showings, special classes such as yoga and even animal visits to the library,” Johncola says.
“We will have free lunches for kids 0–18 years all summer long provided by the Summer Youth Cafe.
“We will kick things off the week of June 13th with an exclusive behind-the-scenes virtual tour of the Baltimore Aquarium, and a look into their animal care center.”
For additional information, call the Children’s Department at (814) 536-5131, ext. 205, or go to cclsys.beanstck.org.
Like many patrons of the library, homeschooling mom Sue Paonessa of the West End and her 12-year-old son, Johnny, appreciate the summer opportunities provided by the Cambria County library.
“I think they do a great job of trying to reach out to many people,” she says. “They obviously strive to encourage kids to read over the summer.
“Last year, they brought in different animals that you could ‘visit’ with,” Paonessa says.
“There was a small window of time, I think 11 to 1, and you could come and go at your leisure. I liked the flexibility of it fitting into your own schedule. I really liked the variety of animals that they showed. I liked the convenience that it was just downtown.”
And teens haven’t been forgotten either. The library has designed several programs catering to teen participants: a community cleanup, a one-shot high seas role-play adventure, an ocean-themed tie-dye making event, a manga tasting/Seven Seas tea party and more. A Teen Reading Lounge also is available all summer long.
To receive updates on all teen events, interested participants should e-mail homanj@cclsys.org to be added to the notifications list.
Bottle Works and Community Arts Center
Over at the Bottle Works on 3rd Avenue and the Community Arts Center of Cambria County on Menoher Boulevard, artists and thespians may find their niches.
Both organizations seek to cultivate and promote artistic expression and appreciation, providing art and acting classes as well as exhibition opportunities.
The Bottle Works is offering an Arts Academy Summer Program for ages 9 –16, running from June 13 to Aug. 12.
The sessions will be broken into weekly sessions, and tuition will be $175 per week for non-members or $170 for BW members.
Camp BW for ages 7–12 will begin as a weekly day camp, starting June 27. Participants will explore the world through art, music, dance, science, history, mindfulness and more. The weekly fee is $145 for non-members and $140 for BW members, with discounts for purchases of four or more weeks. Scholarships and extended care are available as well.
For youth 13–19, an apprenticeship program provides opportunities for community service and experience: helping students with their projects and assisting teachers with preparation.
At Community Arts Center, the summer schedule includes a weekly series of Camp Create and Teen.Art.Programs. from June 6 through Aug. 15.
Children ages 3–7 may participate in “mini” camps which run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. while the full camp for ages 8–12 wrap up at 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 1 p.m. on Fridays.
Teen.Art.Programs. for ages 13–18 is available Tuesday through Thursday, from noon to 2 p.m.
Fees for the “minis” are $50 a week for members, and $65 a week for non-members.
Full camp fees are $100 per week for members and $120 for non-members, while the teen art programs cost $30/$55 a week.
Theatre Week is July 18 through 24, and fees for participating in this particular camp will be $125/$165.
For more information or to register for these programs, visit www.caccc.org/kids-create or call (814) 255-6515.
Stackhouse Park
Another venue for artistic endeavors, Stackhouse Park, offers a free weekly Art in the Park at 10 a.m. every Thursday morning from June 16 to July 28. The program is coordinated by Shayna Blackford of Victim Services Inc.
Lauren Lazzari, volunteer program coordinator and secretary of Stackhouse Park Inc., says the park also hosts a yoga class once a month: May 22, June 12, July 17, Aug. 21, and an art walk, including children’s activities and a trail run Aug. 28.
Beginnings
Summer opportunities for children from 18 months to pre-kindergarten also can be found at Beginnings Inc., a non-profit that provides developmental and educational services for children and their families.
Lazzari, who is employed at Beginnings as program director for the Parent and Child Together (PACT) program, says the organization will be providing free socialization sessions for children and their caregivers from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays from June 20 to Aug. 1.
“Our theme this summer is numbers,” Lazzari says. “Children will be exposed to fun number-themed books, songs and crafts, while their caregivers will learn from our family financial literacy class.”
A resident of Southmont, Lazzari has been with Beginnings and Stackhouse Park for eight years.
She is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in community engagement at Point Park.
Tech
If you’re gadget and technically inclined, non-profit Laurel Highlands Education and Robotics Inc. may have just the program for you. Robots, drones, motorized LEGO sets, STEM skills – these are among LHER’s specialties.
As its mission states, it is committed to “channeling our region’s existing work ethic while transitioning the next generation into emerging STEM careers.”
For more information, check out https://www.lherobotics.org or call (814)-288-5785.
YMCA
Over at the Greater Johnstown Community YMCA, children from kindergarten through sixth grade will find a broad range of activities available in a day-camp setting.
Crystal Andrews, youth family and day camp director, says a typical day at the YMCA camp provides children with supervised activities that “teach core values, conflict resolution and leadership skills.
“Every day, campers will participate in a variety of activities, such as group games, crafts, songs and dance, and physical activity that encourages new friendships, self-confidence, teamwork and growth in self-reliance,” she says.
There also will be local field trips, including a weekly visit to the Cambria County Library, as well as in-house visits from guest speakers.
“Last year’s camp was a success and we plan on adding more activities this summer – such as gardening lessons, Esports and trips to our local parks. We also have new partnerships with local businesses that we are excited to explore,” Andrews says.
The YMCA Day Camp is scheduled for 10 weeks from June 13 to Aug. 19, and each day’s activities will begin with an opening ceremony at 9 a.m. and close with reflections on the day at 4 p.m. Extended care is available at no extra charge before camp begins (7:30 to 9 a.m.) and after camp ends (4 to 5:30 p.m.).
Weekly camp fees per child are $121 for members and $157 for non-members.
Andrews says she expects participation will be higher this year and says both members and non-members have been inquiring about camp since January. Registration opened last month.
Sports camps
Among athletic or sports-specific camps, gymnastics, basketball, baseball, soccer, swimming, tennis, running and dance appear to be quite popular.
Many of these are “away” camps lasting a week, some including day options as well.
St. Vincent College in Latrobe has partnered with Nike to offer a few swim technique and sprint training camps, available as day or overnight camps.
For more information, see https://www.ussportscamps.com/swim/nike/nike-swim-camp-saint-vincent-college
East Hills Recreation and Pennsylvania Highlands Community College are planning some basketball camps and clinics this summer.
Forte, Johnstown Concert Ballet and other dance schools host dance camps during the summer, providing aspiring dancers an opportunity to give it a twirl, as it were, and experienced dancers the time to hone their skills.
Members of other interest groups — Girls Scouts, Boy Scouts, marching band, orchestra, choir — may connect with relevant opportunities through their organizations.
The Learning Lamp
The Learning Lamp also offers summer camps for school-age and pre-school students at various locations throughout the area, as well as a summer musical theater program for middle- and high-school students.
Camp programs are designed and taught by certified teachers and are built around weekly themes and some include field trips.
Leah Spangler, president and CEO of The Learning Lamp, says parents are invited to look into the programs for next year.
But, she says, the preschool summer camp program in Richland Township is the only program that has not been filled for this year.
These are just some of the summer program offerings available to the community of Greater Johnstown this summer.