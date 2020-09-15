It's probably not a place you drive by on your regular routes and, even if you do happen to pass by, you might not notice it. But Southern Yankee BBQ & Fish Fry is worth seeking out.
Located in a large picnic pavilion behind the former Seward VFW, it's only open weekends and seasonally, so, if you want to give it a try, you'll need to do so soon.
Now in its third season, Southern Yankee BBQ is run by high school friends, Derek Hayes and Tim Beaver, who moved to the area from Mississippi.
The decision to open Southern Yankee BBQ was just one more step for two guys whose paths seem destined to intertwine.
“We were both born and raised in Memphis, Tennessee,” Hayes says. “We met each other in the 7th grade.
“In 8th grade, over the summer, his family moved to a little town called Olive Branch, Mississippi.
“In October, my family moved to the same town, unbeknown to the two of us. Turned out, his back yard was catty cornered from our back yard,” Hayes says.
“Our mothers worked as nurses at the same hospital,” Beaver adds.
“My first day at the new school … who comes walking in the door, but Tim,” Hayes says. “After that we became fast buddies.”
Several years ago, Hayes, a retired Navy chief, and his family moved to this area to care for his wife's parents.
Three years ago, Beaver came up for a visit. “I came up here on vacation stayed about three weeks and drove back home. A week later, Derek called me. He was having a cookout on the Fourth of July.
“I flew back up here. We had his cookout and I cooked and everyone kept telling me how good the food was. 'You could sell this.'
Beaver was sold and a month later he packed up and moved north.
The move made a lot of sense to Beaver. In addition to being near his friend, the weather was appealing. “I hate the heat,” he says.
There were personal reasons as well. “My wife had passed away and I am raising an 8-year-old.
I am a retired police officer and I didn't want to raise him in a big city with a lot of problems.”
The friends were happy in their new home, but one thing was missing. “We were just talking one day about how we miss southern food,” Hayes says. “In Mississippi, everywhere you go, there's some little outdoor barbecue joint or catfish joint.”
They looked around but just could not find what they were looking for. “So we decided we were just going to have to do this ourselves,” Hayes says. “We should have done it years ago. This is actually just what we wanted to do.”
The pair's passion for providing authentic southern barbecue is evident at Southern Yankee BBQ & Fish Fry.
In addition to its ever-popular ribs, the “barbecue joint” features pulled pork, fried catfish, smoked sausage and fried chicken nuggets. Other items include a catfish PO-boy sandwich and soft tacos with pork or catfish. Often, a special feature is added to the menu. In October, diners can expect smoked turkey, an item that is returning due to popular demand.
There's also something called The Idaho Pig that seems to be a big hit with employees at the nearby power plant. The “pig” includes a double order of fries topped with ½ pound of smoky, pulled pork, BBQ sauce, and melted Colby jack cheese with sour cream, jalapeno peppers and diced onions on the side.
Side dishes include hushpuppies (southern or jalapeno), loaded baked and white beans, collard greens and purple coleslaw. Sometimes, fried green tomatoes are on the menu as well.
If the food isn't enough to get you, the atmosphere might be.
Dining in an open-air pavilion feels a lot like a church festival or a family reunion. The casual atmosphere is enhanced by the fact that dining in the open appears to offer a level of protection from COVID-19.
Owners often walk around the tables chatting with diners who are invited to bring their own adult beverages. Parents are able to relax while children play with the various yard games or cool off in the sprinkler.
Southern Yankee BBQ & Fish Fry is open from May through October noon to 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 6:30 p.m. Sunday.