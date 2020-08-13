Two large signs made appearances in Johnstown over the past few weeks. The mural on the back of 1st Summit Arena at the Cambria County War Memorial was done by Stacie Krupa in honor of our area’s veterans.
End Racism Now was painted on Main Street by residents who wanted to express their support for racial equality. The sign was created by dozens of people – including students from local schools. The photo was shot by a drone and shows Central Park, Franklin Street United Methodist Church, AmeriServ and buildings around the park.