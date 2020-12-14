Farmstead Dutch Gouda cheese wheels and pasteurized whole milk in old-fashioned glass bottles — these are the two items soon to be added to the product line at the Van Grouw Farm in Somerset County.
In an effort to enhance operations, Paul and Carolyn Van Grouw have implemented significant expansion plans that involve an addition to the existing cheese house, replete with new cheese-making machinery, and the purchase of pasteurization and bottling equipment. A $50,000 grant from the state earlier this year helped to absorb some of the cost of this ambitious undertaking.
As with most aspects of life in the pandemic, restrictions impeded the overall progress of the construction work, but the new building and additional dairy machinery could come online in a few months.
“We are doing most of the work inside the new addition of the cheese house ourselves so the completion date is undetermined … we would like to have it finished this winter,” Carolyn says.
Authentic Dutch Gouda cheese in wheels — “a piece of the Van Grouw heritage” — will be made in the new building.
“We also hope to bottle whole milk and chocolate milk the old-fashioned way, in glass bottles,” Carolyn says. Milk will be pasteurized, but not homogenized, so the fat molecules in the milk will rise to the top to form a layer of cream.
“Good for your coffee,” Paul points out.
The Van Grouws started dairy farming in 1982 with 40 cows on rental property in New Jersey. Neither grew up on a farm, but both were captivated by what they had seen of farming.
Paul spent several summers in his youth working for different farmers in New Jersey and planned for the day he would run a dairy operation of his own.
Carolyn, who grew up in a New Jersey suburb, 15 miles from New York City, remembers family trips to Lancaster County.
“I would wonder about what went on in the barns with the windows lit at night,” she says.
In 2005, after paying off the animals and machinery, the couple bought a little more than 100 acres in Somerset County and relocated their farming operations and their family — including five of their eight children still living at home. Four years later, in the face of an economic downturn and desperate to survive the crunch, they researched value-added dairy options and determined that cheese production would be the best fit.
The five Van Grouw children still home when the family moved contributed to the building of that first cheese house as part of a homeschooling project.
Consisting of a cheese-making room, a cooler where the cheese ages and a little store where cheese is sold directly to the public, the new construction produced its first batch of raw milk cheese in 2010.
By law, milk used in cheese-making does not require pasteurization if the cheese is aged at least two months before it is consumed.
“But oftentimes, the taste only improves with more time,” Carolyn says.
While their two oldest children completed their education in a private Christian school in New Jersey, the remaining six were schooled at home. Homeschooling and farm chores went hand in hand: regular school work interspersed with farm chores.
“A lot of learning happened on the farm … work ethics and perseverance to get the job done gets instilled in you and just the wonder of life is amazing for children to witness,” Carolyn notes.
Although most of their children have chosen careers outside of farming, their two youngest sons, Caleb, 23, and Jonathan, 21, are still active on the farm premises – not so much engaged in the dairy operations as in a custom harvesting business of their own.
It’s an enterprise that grew out of their love for trucks and tractors, graduating from models in childhood to full-scale, larger-than-life harvesters. It’s “seasonally very demanding, but not that everyday, twice-a-day milking routine,” their mother observes. They still have their model vehicles on display in their rooms.
Until the new cheese house and additional dairy equipment are ready for business, the Van Grouws remain busy caring for their herd of 70 cows, maintaining some 300 acres of crop land (200 acres of which is rented, supplementing the 100 acres they already own) and making cheese, the mainstay of their business.
Each month, some 13,000 pounds (or approximately 1,512 gallons) of milk go into the production of about 1,350 pounds of cheese, consisting of raw milk cheese bars as well as pasteurized cheese curds.
Most of the work in the cheese house is done by Paul and Carolyn, with occasional part-time help from friends.
“We produce fresh cheese curds … loads of flavors … cheddar, gouda, Swiss, and fontina. We added mozzarella at the markets this past summer,” Carolyn says.
Their cheese bars are available in different flavors such as smokey bacon, garlic and parsley and Italian, to name a few.
Van Grouw cheeses may be purchased directly at the farm in Berlin (open on Fridays) or at other retail locations including Ligonier and Springs Farmers Markets in the summer, B&L Wine Cellars in Johnstown and Whoa Nellie Dairy in Acme.