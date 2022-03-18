President of Nulton Diagnostic and Treatment Center (NDTC), Dr. Larry Nulton launched the center in 1995 to serve the mental health needs of children – but it has grown in the past 27 years..
Tell our readers about yourself and your background.
I’m originally from Tyrone. I graduated from high school and entered Penn State University to study psychology. I enrolled in the master’s degree program at West Chester University in Pennsylvania following Penn State. After graduating with my master’s, I worked in the field for a while, including working at Cambria County Mental Health. While working, I applied and was accepted at Bowling Green State University to study in the doctoral program in clinical psychology.
My prior experience that started this journey was when I worked in a group home for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. I started this job when I was in high school.
What has the genesis of NDTC?
When I completed my master’s, I started working at Cambria County Mental Health. At that time, I was living in Tyrone. I went back for my doctorate after working at Cambria County and Clearfield-Jefferson Mental Health Centers. When I completed my doctorate, I was at Geisinger Medical Center completing my residency.
Once I completed my residency, I moved back to this area but worked for a different company, Northwestern Human Services. While working there, I decided that we would open an outpatient clinic. So, we started the clinic with just two other therapists and me.
Once we were up and running, clients started referring their families to us, and then the physicians started referring also, and it just grew unexpectedly, and that’s how we got started. It was supposed to be just a part-time position for me, just as more of a hobby because I was holding a full-time job.
What is the mission of NDTC, and how has it changed over time?
We are very passionate about mental health.
The overarching mission has always been pretty much the same – to provide high-quality care for people with mental illness and give the best quality treatment to anyone, no matter what their insurance, no matter what they could pay.
The other part was to provide a high-quality place for people to work, where you were treated fairly as a professional.
What locations in the region and client base does NDTC serve?
We are in Richland, downtown Johnstown, Ebensburg, Somerset, Bedford, Altoona, DuBois, Philipsburg, Slatington and Milford. The last two offices are on the eastern side of the state.
The clients we see are of all age ranges.
We serve adults, children and older adults. We have more than 10 full-time psychiatrists, with three certified to provide services for children.
How many people does NDTC employ?
We have about 250 employees at NDTC and another 250 at Peerstar.
Altogether, about 500 employees.
Peerstar is an agency for people who went through recovery successfully, and now they’re helping other people recover.
I understand that you are a pilot, too?
I am a pilot; my son is the one who got me into this. When he was little, he wanted to fly airplanes.
He and I took a discovery flight back in 2005, and I continued and got my license. He is a commercial pilot flying a jet, and he runs the airport at Johnstown. This is something he and I enjoy doing together.
You survived a bout with cancer, too, right?
That was quite a life challenge. I was diagnosed with melanoma in Stage 3. I went locally and had surgery on it and had a tumor removed. It was malignant.
I didn’t have an excellent prognosis, and I was given two years to live. So, I flew out to Chicago to meet a specialist and received a new treatment that my insurance paid. It’s now been 10 years, and I’ve been in remission for eight of the 10 years.
How did NDTC get through the pandemic?
We’ve been very fortunate through the pandemic – fortunate in this way: early on, we did have Paycheck Protection Program, and we saw a decline in services.
We have not laid off any of our staff at all – amazing! And we’ve retained everybody and given bonuses and hazard-pay for those working in the field.
We’ve been very fortunate to get through the pandemic and still be here to help others. There has been a lot of support from our state, and the mental health field has been supported very well in Pennsylvania.
What are your plans for NDTC?
One of our goals continues to be improving the quality of clinical interventions. This year’s focus is on improvement in staff education and supervision.
We also would like to add more staff, and we want to get back up to some of the levels of care where we were before the pandemic.
We’re trying to start a children’s division. The children’s services in the community have suffered during the pandemic, and we’re seeing trauma with children during this pandemic that has been highly challenging.
