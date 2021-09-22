Local music gurus are teaming up to help young people in the community find a way to thrive in the industry.
Timothy Odum opened his first recording studio in 2006, giving musicians of all ages an opportunity to record their music.
Odum started as a producer with a love for music that became an outlet for others with a similar passion. He has assembled three different studios and worked with artists of all different musical genres and talent levels.
Today, as a music engineer, he focuses on his newest project – Prada G Studios, located in the West End area of Johnstown.
The studio, established by Odum and Jason Inde, targets local youth to give them a platform to become professional musicians as well as create content for inspired music artists.
“I know how hard it is for music artists in the area to succeed, so I want to help give them an opportunity,” Odum says.
Inde and Odum have hands-on experience working in all categories of the entertainment industry and Prada G. Studios offers everything from customized beats, music recording time and photography to video production and more.
Inde spent time in major recording studios and had access to private sessions with artists signed by major labels. He also filmed many live concerts and shared the stage with popular artists – including Wiz Khalifa, Flo Rida, Nicki Minaj, Trey Songz, French Montana, Joell Ortiz, Yomo, Da La Ghetto and Tony Diaz.
Inde now provides video and photography for local artists looking to gain more exposure.
Artist development is something that motivates Inde to work with young talent.
“Dedication is difficult, but it’s a major key to get your dreams out of the vault,” he says.
Joshaway Odum, also known as PradaBaby, collaborates with his father as one of the members of Prada G Studios. PradaBaby, a professional urban artist signed to Taz Taylor’s Internet Money, has ties with major music industries and brings his experience and knowledge to the project.
Odum and Inde also acknowledge music producers Cam With A K and Tkay, who work with them at the studio.
The studio offers a plethora of creative rooms, including a recording booth, a videography and photography room and an area for future podcast production. Their logo and colors of red, black and white provide a powerful statement to the brand.
Prada G Studios is currently searching for talented youth in the area. All submissions can be sent to Pradagstudios@gmail.com.
For information on the grand opening day and time of Prada G Studios, follow the group on Facebook @Prada G Music and Instagram @pradagstudios.