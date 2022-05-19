Point Stadium
Mill Rats field of dreams
Last year, a new baseball team jogged onto the turf
at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
The Johnstown Mill Rats, part of the Prospect League – a college wooden-bat league – stepped onto a field steeped in history. Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig played at the stadium in 1927. Jackie Robinson, Satchel Paige, Josh Gibson and Cool Papa Bell were there in 1945.
There also have been numerous local athletes who played ball on the field the young Mill Rats call home. It’s an honor not lost on the team or its leadership.
“THERE IS SUCH A RICH HISTORY
and we want to pay tribute to that,” Greg Kocinski, general manager, says.
To that end, the team and Windber Woods Senior Living and Rehabilitation Center have collaborated with The Tribune-Democrat to create the Point Stadium Walk of Fame.
Fans were invited to choose their favorite athletes who competed at the stadium for an inaugural group of six.
A pre-game video will introduce the Point Stadium Walk of Fame 2022 class, and commemorative banners honoring them will be displayed on the concourse
Kocinski says the nomination process has been a great experience for him and the team.
“There have been some really great stories coming from that,” he says, noting that he heard from a man whose uncle threw a shutout in 1936.
“The people of Johnstown are really buying into it,” he says of the Walk of Fame.
While the class will be introduced on opening night, June 4, an open practice, meet-and-greet and dinner at the stadium will be held at the end of May. Details will be available closer to the event.
“We are beyond excited to have a fresh start in 2022,” Kocinski says of the team’s sophomore season. “There are a lot of great things that have happened to the stadium and the team.
“We have a lot of new supporters to add to our supporters from last year as well.”
Kocinski says more than 2,000 tickets have already been sold for opening night.
“We hope to pack The Point and bring some excitement.”
The former coach says the goal is to have a team that is accessible to their fans.
“We want to break down barriers between fans and players and make it a very hands-on experience for the hometown team,” he says.
“We hope to create really unique experiences.”
Kocinski says the games should have the feel of a festival, with music, food, taste-testings.
“We want to become that community asset that we set forth to be – to be a gathering place for people to come and have a good time.
“There is such a strong sense of pride in the Johnstown community and people are proud to have a team that they can call their own.”
Several special events will be planned for home games, including a veteran’s appreciation night on June 18.
“Camo Mill Rats hats will be worn by the players and given away to veterans in attendance.
“We want to honor all the veterans that attend and thank them for their service,” Kocinski says.
“I don’t want to tip my hand too much, but we have a ton of giveaways coming up.”
Kocinski says fans can expect to see major improvements to the stadium.
Unreliable lighting has been upgraded to an efficient LED system, the inadequate sound system is scheduled to be replaced and new artificial turf was installed.
“The scoreboard is phenomenal,” Kocinski says.
There also is a new concession stand and a party pavilion in the outfield.
Kocinski says the organization plans to keep games “family affordable.”
Ticket prices are $8 for general admission and $10 for chair-back seating.
A flex plan of eight tickets is $50 and for groups purchasing 10 or more, the price is $6 a ticket.
Kocinski says the team is “constantly posting promotions and events on our website.” And, he says, “we are always happy to talk to anyone from the community. Call us.”
The team’s website is millrats.com. They can be reached by phone at (814) 535-1305. >> Arlene Johns