Old-Fashioned Bargain Days at Glosser’s
Author: Robert Jeschonek
Local author Robert Jeschonek’s love affair with his hometown is well documented.
His website lists 19 works that have Johnstown connections. While that might sound like a lot of books, Jeschonek is a prolific writer and his list of published titles is extensive.
Jeschonek’s website says the USA Today bestselling author’s titles include westerns, as well as historical, crime, children’s, fantasy, humor, mystery, science fiction, thriller and super hero. He also writes in a genre called steam punk. (Wikipedia says steam punk is a “subgenre of science fiction that incorporates retrofuturistic technology and aesthetics inspired by 19th-century industrial steam-powered machinery.”)
Many of the author’s Johnstown-based novels surround the city’s two former department stores – particularly Glosser Brothers.
His latest book, Old-Fashioned Bargain Days at Glosser’s, focuses on what must have been a fun way to get in on a big sale. Store employees dressed in costume for a festive atmosphere as sidewalks were transformed into aisles full of, well, old-fashioned bargains.
The book should not be confused with a complicated novel with an elaborate plot, rather it’s a fun little romp through a simpler time.
Glosser Brothers must have been a bit like Selfridges of London – on a much smaller scale. So it’s no wonder that so many locals enjoy the memories of those bygone days.
If reliving that time is something you enjoy, this book and Jeschonek’s other Johnstown titles, may be just the thing for a cold winter’s day.
Among the author’s other local books are: Long Live Glossers, Richland Mall Rules, Penn Traffic Forever, Easter at Glosser’s, A Glosser’s Christmas Love Story, Christmas at Glosser’s, Halloween at Glosser’s, Death By Polka, Fear of Rain, My Favorite Band Does Not Exist and The Masked Family.
For additional information on the author, go to www.robertjeschonek.com. His books are available online or at local retail stores such as Classic Elements.