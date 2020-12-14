All of my memories of Christmas are positively wonderful.
I was the first grandchild on the O’Shea side of the family. In addition, my grandmother never had any sisters. So, she was exceedingly delighted when I was born in 1954. I have been told that when she called her friends to give them the news, she was so excited several thought she was having a heart attack.
There were four children in my family, born to Clarence Joseph and Agnes (Paruch) O’Shea. We were born two years apart. I was the oldest, followed by Debbie, Bill and Donna.
Each Christmas, we were given toy catalogs (Sears, Montgomery Ward, Alden’s, etc.) and were each told to make our lists for Santa. Some of the dolls that I remember that we received are Baby Boo, Betty’s Beauty Parlor, Suzy Smart, Tressie, etc. We also got tons of Barbie dolls, clothing and accessories. Some of the other toys were Debbie’s Dream House, Colorforms, model car kits, Easy Bake oven and many board games.
Another fine memory is the sharing of the Oplatek (pronounced Opwatek) - which was a custom observed by my mother’s family who were both from Poland. The Oplatek is a wafer similar to a communion wafer.
The custom was for all of us to share this at the Christmas eve supper.
We would not have supper until someone saw the first star in the sky on Christmas eve. This represented the Star of Bethlehem.
We would go to midnight mass at my church, Assumption BVM in Conemaugh.
We children were dressed as angels and there was a grand procession.
The church had a beautiful, elaborate Christmas nativity set.
The church had nothing but live Christmas trees which smelled wonderful and all of the lights and candles were exceptional. The Polish Christmas carols were beautiful as well.
My aunt (my mom’s sister, Mary (Paruch) Roseman), married a Croatian – my Uncle Vid.
My aunt made wonderful homemade nut rolls and shared then with us each year.
She learned to make them from her mother-in -law.
To this day, they are the best nut rolls that I have ever eaten.
For several years, the Assumption BVM Catholic School had plays at the Young American Polish Club in Conemaugh.
My cousins, Carole (Roseman) Kmett and Connie (Roseman) Rys, and my brother and sister and I “starred” in some of them.
The club also sponsored Christmas parties which included sitting on Santa’s lap, getting pictures taken, followed by stockings filled with candy treats such as the traditional candy canes, clear toys, chocolate creams, etc.
Another Polish custom was celebrating the feast of Saint Nicholas on Dec. 6.
We would all hang stockings made by my mother on the fireplace which my dad made and was in our living room.
Growing up, we always helped pick out our live Christmas tree and it was fun decorating the tree and the house.
We had several record players and always lots and lots of Christmas albums.
The tree and decorations would stay up until Orthodox New Year (Jan. 14) because we all loved it so much.
As the song, goes, “Oh, those were the days, my friend…”