Much jubilation and fanfare surround New Year’s Eve – perhaps this year more than ever as most of us will be happy to put 2020 in our rearview mirror.
Despite the challenges faced this past year, people are still looking at ways to celebrate the holiday safely.
Whether you stay inside or adventure out, put on your party hat and get ready to count down to the new year!
Staying in
If you follow her on social media, you know that Janice Hill and her husband, Dan, test out local restaurants at least once a week or cook meals at home that would make even celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey proud.
With pictures to prove and ogle over, Hill posts regional fare with as much authority as a food blogger. Hes followers hound her for advice on where to go for an anniversary, a girl’s night in, or where to sample a wine flight.
About two years ago, Hill says, she and her husband started “dating” each other as a way to spend more time as a couple. They included their two elementary-aged children, James and Josie, on date nights when dining in.
Since then, Hill has built up a repertoire of ideas she says are easy to execute and will make any celebration fun for the entire family.
She recommends creating a picnic at home for those wishing to stay inside during New Year’s Eve and suggests having the kids create a menu of what they want to eat for the evening.
“Move the furniture and put down a blanket,” she says. “You can make your own snacks. Our favorite is a charcuterie board with all kinds of meats, cheeses and olives.
“That way, families can snack all night while watching favorite shows. And when the ball is about to drop – of course, pop some champagne!”
Another recommendation that a lot of people might forget about is using their indoor fireplace.
“Set out sticks to roast hot dogs and s’mores right in your living room,” Hill says. “You can also make mountain and pizza pies – my kids love to do this.”
Hill says that although you might be inside during New Year’s, you can still make it fun.
But, she cautions, it is always a good idea before you do anything with your fireplace to make sure it is in good working order.
Many families like to cook traditional meals to bring in the new year, but why not cook ones from your favorite restaurants? Janice recommends the website copykat.com to reconstruct recipes from many popular restaurants.
“We enjoy picking out the recipes together, getting everything we need and then recreating the meal,” Hill says. “My daughter's favorite desserts is when we recreate the Dole Whip from Disney. It's so fun to do this together.”
For even more fun, Hill suggests breaking out the fondue pots.
“You can do three types of fondue,” she says. “We have done broth to dip meats in, cheese to dip veggies and bread and chocolate, of course, to dip fruit and cookies in. It sounds so fancy, but it is actually really simple.”
Hill says anyone making fondue should follow the recipe because it does require specific ingredients.
On the town
If you are feeling adventurous and want to celebrate the new year out on the town, don’t worry, Hill has already vetted a few spots for you.
“We found so may hidden gems right around us,” she says.
First, she recommends the Laurel Highlands Pour Tour 2.0, which is a self-guided tour of breweries, wineries and distilleries in and around the Laurel Highlands. After signing up on Laurelhighlands.org, participants receive their own Pour Tour Passport to take them on their journeys. The more stamps and stickers received, the more prizes that can be won.
You must be 21 years or older to participate, of course.
Next, Hill recommends Myriam's Table in Ligonier. She says it’s worth the trip to sample the restaurant's farm-to-table cuisine that features flavors from all around the world – from Middle Eastern to Mexican. The menu is always changing, so call in advance or visit the website. It’s also BYOB and reservations are a must.
“Stonebridge Brewery in downtown is such a great place to check out,” Hill says. “(When the weather cooperates), they have a food truck and you can sit outside. They serve great craft beer which is always changing. It's never the same brews. You can also see all the beer making equipment while you order, which is really cool.
“They have a lot of plans for the future, so I am super excited for what is to come.”
There are many other terrific options in this area, so why not check out some place new for a special New Year's Eve celebration?
Fun with the kids
Johnstown-Laurel Highlands-Altoona Macaroni Kid is a resource that parents with young children can refer to when they are in search of creative ideas for playtime.
At johnstown.macaronikid.com, parents can click on the banner at the top to find what category they are looking for – from events to parenting articles.
Julie Follansbee, the publisher and editor of the online magazine and newsletter, says she and her two assistants use a network of over 600 other publishers to curate ideas to pass on to their subscribers.
“We have a lot of really good resources in our newsletter and our site,” Follansbee says. She points out that a lot of useful up-to-date information also is available through her weekly newsletter.
While many families will opt to keep their parties safely inside this New Year's, the holiday does not need to be dull. Follansbee recommends taking some time to plan with your kids to make the party one they will remember.
Follansbee suggests creating an arts-and-crafts table where children can create their own party favors like hats and blowers. She also recommends encouraging the kids to decorate the inside of the house to make it festive.
“Have them write what was important to them or something that happened in the past year and put it in a jar,” she says. “Then, over time, it can become a tradition for the family.”
Follansbee says the collection of memories can remind children how many fun times the family has had together.
Creating their own countdown is a really great way to include kids, especially younger children. Follansbee recommends tying balloons to a hula-hoop and popping them at the hour.
“You can make the countdown earlier or later, depending upon how young your kids are.”
For a larger, more celebratory countdown, Follansbee used wrapping paper to hold up balloons to the ceiling with a string to be pulled at the right moment. She says, with a little bit of preparation and imagination and a few things from around the house, the evening can be a lot of fun for the whole family.
“I just think it's good to get everyoneinvolved,” she says. “They will have so much fun.”
Traditions we have, memories we keep
Many of us have traditions that we honor every New Year’s Eve. From kissing a loved one at midnight to making resolutions for the next year, many look forward to their time-honored traditions.
For many, singing “Auld Lang Syne” is part of new year traditions.
According to the website, Scotland.org, the song was written by renowned Scottish poet Robert Burns and was officially recorded on paper in 1788.
The phrase translates to “for old times sakes” and often is sung just before midnight in a circle, holding hands.
WalletHub estimates that over 198 million people will watch the ball drop in New York City’s Times Square – nearly all of them on their television or other streaming devices.
The city's had its first ball drop in 1907 from a flag pole in Times Square. According to the Times Square’s official page, the ball was 5 feet in diameter, 700 pounds, made of iron and wood and was comprised of one hundred 25-watt bulbs.
Windber resident, Dee Fisher, remembers her family's traditions.
She says the fun started with her mom cooking pork and sauerkraut in her pressure cooker and then, later, making homemade dumplings. She says eating pork on New Year’s is considered good luck in her family.
“It symbolizes moving forward into the new year.”
“We were a good German family,” recalls Fisher, who is retired from the insurance industry. “Lots of pork and sauerkraut, kielbasa, dumplings and, of course, the biggest treat I had as a kid was my aunt’s colored TV. It was a big to-do.”
Fisher says the family enjoyed watching the Rose Bowl parade together.
Her fondest memories are of her mother, also named Dee.
A retired cafeteria worker with the Greater Johnstown School District, Fisher says
New Year's was when her mother would let her hair down and have a little fun. The rest of the year, she was busy doing what it took to take care of three children and a husband.
Fisher says her mother always lit a bayberry candle to ensure another year of prosperity and good luck. At midnight, the family would go outside and bang pots and pans to bring in the new year.
“To be quite honest, it is the memories of my mother I cherish. It was a lot of fun with her.”
So, whether you choose to go out and party 'til dawn or stay in with the children, be sure to make some great memories as you say goodbye to 2020.