Namaste Right Here!
Exploring Everyday Yoga Facts and Benefits
Beginner or expert, there are a variety of yoga exercises and practices a person can do to help manage and maintain health and even mental well being. But…did you know…
Yoga increases flexibility and stability.
According to the National Institute of Health, balance decreases overtime, but practicing yoga consistently can help you stay on your feet. Maintaining a sense of balance is crucial as we age in order to prevent falls and injuries.
Yoga strengthens your muscles and bones.
After the age of 30, we start to loose muscle mass, which can result in reduced mobility. Practicing yoga can lead to stronger muscles. A study published in Topics in Geriatric Rehabilitation had around 200 women practice 12 yoga poses for just 12 minutes a day over the course of two years and found that yoga may increase bone density.
Yoga improves posture.
Posture is a great benefit of yoga in a world where many of us are bent over a desk writing, keyboard typing, and bending our necks down to look at our phones. Maintaining good posture can help reduce neck pain, increase energy levels, and improve digestion—and yoga can help straighten out the spine.
Yoga helps reduce chronic pain.
The Center for Disease Control reports an estimated 50 million people suffer from chronic pain. But yoga has been found to provide relief. Not only does yoga improve flexibility and range of motion, but it also reduces inflammation, which may contribute to pain.
Yoga might help you lose weight.
Research shows that a consistent yoga practice paired with a proper diet can result in weight loss. A small study published in Global Advances in Health and Medicine had overweight or obese adults follow an Ayurvedic diet paired with yoga therapy, and after nine months, participants lost an average of nine pounds.
Yoga reduces stress and anxiety.
A study published in Complementary Therapies in Clinical Practice showed that women who practiced prenatal Hatha yoga had reduced levels of cortisol (the stress hormone), increased resilience and pain tolerance, reduced anxiety, and improved mood.
Yoga improves sleep.
A review published in the Journal of Ayurveda and Integrative Medicine found that yoga poses involving stretching and relaxing of the muscles, such as Restorative or Yin Yoga, causes physical and mental exertion that results in less sleep latency, more deep sleep, and fewer sleep disturbances.
Yoga reduces cognitive decline.
Keeping your mind sharp is vital to healthy aging, and while cognitive decline impacts many with age, yoga can help keep your mind strong. A study published by researchers at UCLA had 25 participants with memory problems practice either yoga or cognitive training for 12 weeks. Results showed that both groups showed improved memory and connections in the brain’s neuron networks.