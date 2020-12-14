This Christmas season, we wanted a fun Christmas movie to heartily recommend to folks. Seeing that a sequel to The Christmas Chronicles would be available on Netflix by time of publishing, it seemed like the time to give the original 2018 film a shot.
Unfortunately, after watching The Christmas Chronicles, it doesn’t get a hearty recommendation.
The premise is that a teen boy and his kid sister, both mourning their first Christmas without their recently-passed father, go on an adventure with Santa Claus to save Christmas. The twist is that this Santa is cool. It’s Kurt Russell. And Russell is - very cool.
Any film, if budget allows, would probably benefit from the addition of Russell. This film absolutely does, as it would play like a by-the-numbers Hallmark movie without his energetic performance.
Adults will feel familiar with the story. It feels very similar in tone to Tim Allen’s The Santa Clause and other Santa-romps of earlier times. Yet the adventure has even less of a gimmick than many other Santa movies; it’s really just an adventure to get Santa’s bag back to save Christmas. Meanwhile you get to watch Russell, being cool.
There is one caveat to his coolness though; a scene in which he strikes up a song with people in a jail cell. Together, they perform a musical number about Christmas, which unfortunately succeeds in the impossible: making Russell lame for five minutes.
So what we have here, free to watch with a Netflix subscription, is a well executed, high-budget, and somewhat plain Christmas movie. The plainness is broken up by two things, one positive and one negative. The positive is of course, the lead: Santa is very fun to watch. The negative is his computer-generated elves.
They seem to have gone for something in the vein of “Trolls” or “Smurfs” with the design on these little guys, and they clearly wanted them to be as cute as possible. They have big round eyes, baby-like proportions, and you can see how it maybe could have worked. But it absolutely does not.
They’re covered in fur and almost all have huge lumberjack side-burns, and generally come across as creepy instead of anything doll like. Think Furbies, but sort of human. Doesn’t work. Looking online, it seems that not everyone thought they were creepy, so you may not either. Regardless, they don’t get very much screen times so it wasn’t a huge issue.
Because of the charismatic performance of the lead, The Christmas Chronicles is a fun addition to the Santa-romp genre, and the sequel looks promising. The Christmas Chronicles 2 has more Russell, this time in the North Pole. Joining him will be Russell’s long-time romantic partner Goldie Hawn, as Mrs. Claus.
It really seems like they’re having fun making this, and that always makes movies a bit more fun to watch.
I give The Christmas Chronicles a C+.