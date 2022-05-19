Belfast is the latest film from acclaimed writer/director Kenneth Branagh. It’s been raking in the awards this season and is now released on DVD, Blu-ray, and digital. So, is it worth the watch?
First, I want to address the only real thing which lessened my Belfast viewing experience. It’s a historical dramedy in which the historical context is both important, and assumed to be known to the viewer. A larger story goes on around the characters, but the focus is solely on them: you’re expected to already know that larger story.
For the record, I love this.
It’s really effective to zoom in on a historical moment and just tell a simple human story within it. Even during major world events, the intimate moments matter, and we don’t see that reflected in cinema often.
It can leave one a little lost though.
“The Troubles” was a time in Northern Ireland’s history that informs every aspect of this story, and, well, I had no idea what “The Troubles” was.
Unless it was said in the background and I missed it, I don’t even think “The Troubles” was said at all in the film.
Imagine watching Schindler’s List without ever having heard about World War II.
You’d eventually figure a lot of things out and would likely still appreciate the film, but you might find yourself confused about the greater context, and thereby also the significance.
So if you know all about “The Troubles,” carry on and enjoy this film!
If not, a brief look into the history of that time would certainly enhance your enjoyment of Belfast. I recommend it, as this movie deserves the praise it’s been receiving.
It’s semi-autobiographical, more-or-less retelling a period of Branagh’s childhood in Belfast during which the conflicts had just started to escalate. There’s a lot of heart and earnestness present in the script because of his experience, and that’s what gives it that zoomed-in, personal feeling.
The cinematography by Haris Zambarloukos is subdued and effective.
The occasional moments of color within the black-and-white film highlight what it’s like finding joy during difficult times. The filmmakers also employ a technique I really can’t get enough of: lingering close-ups.
At one point a whole conversation between father and mother at the dinner table keeps the camera tight on their child’s face; not a loud or flashy choice, but effective.
The acting in this movie is not to be overlooked. Everyone is likable and richly characterized, making you feel the connections they have within their family. Particular standouts for me were Jude Hill, giving a dynamite performance for a child actor, and Ciarán Hinds as “Pop.”
Dame Judy Dench also is here, turning in a solid performance. She simply doesn’t get enough screen time.
There isn’t much more to say about this movie.
It’s beauty is in it’s simplicity; it’s not a sweeping wartime epic. It’s just the story of a family trying to support each other and figure things out during a difficult period in history.
Ultimately, I think Belfast is worth your time even if you positively refuse to know what “The Troubles” was. But those who do, will no doubt get even more out of it.
I give Belfast an A.