Springs Folk Festival
Speaking of timing, mark your calendars for October 7 and 8. Put the magazine down and grab your date book or smart phone. I can wait until you get back.
Okay, where were we? Jot this down.
The 64th Springs Folk Festival in Springs, Pa is coming up and it’s right up the road. Get through Grantsville and hook a right toward Springs.
The Springs Folk Festival is a celebration of Pennsylvania Dutch heritage. And this is as fine a traditional festival as you can experience with 100 working artisans, authentic foods, continual music performances, a petting zoo, equipment demonstrations and traditional hayrides.
The festival is sponsored by the Springs Historical Society of the Casselman Valley, founded way back in 1957. The SHSCV oversees the Folk Festival, the Farmers’ Market,the Springs Museum, the Alta Schrock Nature Trail, and also publishes the annual Casselman Chronicle, a historical and genealogical journal. They’re a mighty busy group!