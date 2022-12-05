Shane Riggs was named regional managing editor of Johnstown Magazine in July, 2022.
With more than 35 years as a professional journalist (17 of which have been spent in the magazine business), Shane also remains the editor of Allegany Magazine in Cumberland, Maryland. Allegany Magazine twice won Magazine of the Year (2021 and 2022) from its parent company, CNHI for its division.
Shane has previously worked in radio (where he once hosted his own daily call-in talk show), television, and newspapers. When he was editor of the Sun Journal newspaper in North Canton, Ohio that publication won Newspaper of the Year honors by the Ohio Newspaper Association in 2001 and 2002.
He is the author of three novels ("Song of the Red Sparrow" among them and a successful playwright. Five of his plays continue to be staged "somewhere in the country" at least twice a year since 2004. His play "The Lightbearer" was produced recently in Missouri and his play "Never Say Goodbye" was given a debut staged reading in September in Maryland as part of a One-Act Play Reading Series. Shane has been awarded the OCTA twice (2007 and 2017) for "Best Script."