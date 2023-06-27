Philip Bayush has been a strong LGBTQ+ advocate in the region for decades. Originally from Johnstown’s West End, he now lives in the Old Westmont section with his husband, Eric Svenson, and two fur kids - Frosty and Junior.
Meet the Writer: Phil Bayush
Johnstown Magazine is a positive and forward-thinking monthly publication for the people of our region. Focusing on lifestyle pieces, biographies, food and drink and more, we cover the Greater Johnstown area and the residents that make it unique. A publication of The Tribune-Democrat.