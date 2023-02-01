Johnstown Magazine Managing Editor Shane Riggs has worked in the communications business for more than 35 years, starting as a freelance writer as a teenager in 1987. He has held down newswriting, on-air, and editing positions at television stations, radio stations, newspapers, and magazines.
In June of 2022, Shane was promoted to bureau chief and managing editor of Johnstown Magazine. He also continues to oversee all the editorial content of Allegany Magazine in Cumberland, Maryland. In addition, he serves on a corporate magazine mentoring committee, advising and assisting in the content and cover selections of 11 other lifestyles magazines.
A playwright and novelist, Shane's published and produced works also include Song of the Red Sparrow, the Lightbearer, Confessions from the Ladies Room, and Never Say Goodbye: An Evening with Lucy and Lombard.