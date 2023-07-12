Lisa Dallape Matson is a retired librarian who worked in academic, government, and public libraries throughout her career. She has been a freelance writer for the past 12 year. Lisa lives in Westmont with her husband, Robert, and mother, Joanne Dallape.
Meet the Writer: Lisa Dallape Matson
