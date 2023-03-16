William Hand is a professional chef with more than 35 years in his profession. A culinary instructor for 15 years, “Bill” is the author of the #7 Amazon bestselling recipe/memoir Hand in the Kitchen. His features on cooking and food have appeared in newspapers and magazines – including this one – in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, West Virginia, California, and Alabama. When Bill worked in Los Angeles, his catering clients at one time included horror movie producer Wes Craven, TV producer Dick Clark and pop star Madonna.