Angela R. Godin is the Executive Director of the Cambria County Center for the Arts. Born in California. Eventually, she moved back to the area as a resident of Somerset County. Ms. Godin develops and navigates the Community Arts Center of Cambria County through new programming, special events, fundraising campaigns and grant funding. Her repertoire comprises of directing theatre festivals, studio theatre projects, acting camps, training seminars and teaching theatre courses to all ages. She feels blessed to have the opportunity to grow the Arts Center and keep the Arts Alive in Cambria County.
Meet the Writer: Angela Godin
